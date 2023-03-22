Tchia: How to Get a Chicken Egg | Extra Offerings Guide

Tchia is a charming indie game that’s full of puzzles and quests that players need to solve as Tchia works to save her father. The game takes a notable hands-off approach to its puzzle solving and exploration, however, meaning that it puts a lot of trust in the player to figure things out for themselves. For example, when you’re given a quest, you’re rarely given direct instructions about how to complete it.

While Tchia‘s hands-off approach to game design is certainly fun for those who like experimenting and exploring the archipelago where it’s set, it can also be a little frustrating for those looking to just experience the game’s story. In the fourth chapter, Tchia is told that she needs a handful of valuable items for offerings to gain an audience with Meavora, one of those items being a chicken egg.

If you’re struggling with finding a chicken egg in Tchia, use the guide below.

How to Get a Chicken Egg

Like many things in Tchia, getting a chicken egg is pretty simple to do as long as you know where you’re going and what to look for. After finding out that she needs an offering to meet with Meavora in chapter four, Tchia says that she should be able to find everything she needs for the offering on Ija Naj, the island to the northwest. Sail towards it and head to Pwara Boo and you’ll find a town called Hunahmi on the southwestern cape of the island.

Take note: there are other places to find chickens and eggs in Tchia, however, the chickens nearby Pwara Boo are also near other objectives so finding them here is simply the most convenient place as you locate the other items you need for the offering.

Once you’ve made it to the town near Pwara Boo, you’ll find that the town is broken up into two sections: one section to the north of the river and one section to the south. Go to the southern section and look to the west. Here, you’ll find a chicken coop with a few chickens inside.

Use Tchia’s soul-jump ability to possess one of the chickens. Once you do, you’ll find that you can lay an egg as the chicken by pulling R2.

Do so and the chicken will lay a large egg. Grab it and stow it away in your backpack and you’ll have gotten the chicken egg for the offering. While the egg is needed for the main story, it’s not a bad idea to grab another egg or two to hold onto in your backpack for refilling your soul-jump meter since at the start of the game it’s pretty small and can run out pretty quickly.

It’s also worth pointing out that you can use this method with any chicken you find in the game, so you don’t need to return to the town near Pwara Boo for eggs, but it is a pretty simple location to get to if you need them.