Tchia: How to Unlock Face Paint | Customization Guide

There are a lot of things to find hidden in every nook and cranny of Tchia. From new songs to learn on the ukulele to items that will improve your stamina, the island setting the game features is worth exploring between completing main objectives. One neat mechanic the game features is a pretty deep customization menu for what sorts of outfits Tchia wears. It includes things from casual common streetwear to traditional New Caledonian garb which can all be found hidden away across the map.

One tab in the customization option that’s available at every campfire is notably missing options when you first gain the ability to start customizing at the start of the game: face paint. If you’re looking to wear some traditional face paint but struggling to find any in the cosmetic treasure chests that are scattered across the map, fret not, you’re not alone.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to unlock face paint cosmetic options in Tchia.

How to Unlock Face Paint in Tchia

As mentioned above, most cosmetics options can be expanded by finding cosmetic treasure chests littered across the islands in Tchia, but you won’t find any face paint options in those. Instead, face paint becomes available in the game’s fourth chapter. After being denied a meeting with Meavora until you have an offering, Tchia will set her sights on Ija Naj, the northern island.

Head to Hunahni, the town on the island’s southwestern cape. Try to speak with the Hunahni’s chief and you’ll also be turned away until you bring three pearls for a Coutume. If you don’t have enough pearls, follow our guide on how to find them right here. With the pearls in hand, meet with the chief and he’ll tell you that he will teach you how to carve totems if you can collect some white clay from the swampland to the north of Hunahni.

Follow the waypoint north and you’ll find the clay in the central swamp area. Stash it in your backpack and then return to Hunahni and talk with the chief once more.

Once you return, you’ll have the option to pick a facepaint design that you want to wear. Don’t worry, you can change or remove the facepaint after the cutscene that plays once you’ve chosen. In the scene, you’ll participate with the Hunahni residents as they sing and dance. After the scene is over, you’ll be free to change your facepaint to any of the designs that the chief gave you after delivering the clay.

To paint your face, simply rest at any of the game’s campfires and you’ll find the options in the customization menu.