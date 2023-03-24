Tchia: How to Unlock Photo Mode | Photo Mode Explained

Photo modes are extremely popular in games nowadays thanks to the increased graphical fidelity that many titles features. Tchia is a breathtakingly gorgeous game as it does its best to capture the beauty of the New Caledonian islands that inspire it. Because of how good it looks, many players are left wondering if it has a photo mode and how to access it.

Photo modes can be complicated additions to a video game on the development side, so many indie titles don’t include them. Luckily, Tchia does include a photo mode but players don’t have access to it from the start of the game. While photo mode is included, it doesn’t work exactly the same as it does in other titles.

Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking photo mode in Tchia and how to use it once it’s unlocked.

More Tchia guides:

| How to Get a Chicken Egg | How to Get Pearls for the Coutume with Hunahni’s Chief | How to Increase Stamina | How to Unlock Face Paint | How to Increase and Refill Soul Meter | How to Find a Red Crab for Gaby | All Treasure Chest Locations |

How to Unlock Photo Mode in Tchia

When you first start Tchia, you won’t have access to the photo mode. In fact, you won’t get it until midway through the game’s fourth chapter. To unlock it, you’ll need to complete the entirety of the Weliwele story that requires you to get a red crab for Gaby and run around Ija Noj with Louise. After meeting up with Louise on the north side of the island, she’ll return back to Weliwele where you’ll need to follow her. Once you get there, she’ll give you the dead chicken that you need for your meeting with Meavora.

After giving you the chicken, she’ll also give you her camera. Once she gives it to you, you’ll be able to use it at any time by pressing left on the D-pad. Take note, however, that the camera doesn’t work the same as it might in other games. Consult the section below to learn how to use it properly.

How to Use the Camera in Tchia

After you get the camera from Louise in chapter 4, you’ll be able to use it whenever you want as mentioned above. Simply press left on the D-pad to equip it and you’ll go into a first-person view of the camera. Here, you’ll be able to adjust all of the functions of the camera such as the zoom, the focus, the timer, and the flash. If you want to add a filter to your picture, make sure to switch the film stocks by hitting the square button to view all of your options.

Once you’ve taken your photos, you won’t have access to them right away. Instead, you’ll need to find a photo kit. Photo kits are marked on the map and can be found in most of the larger towns in the game among other places. To use them, walk up to one and press the square button. After tinkering around with it for a second or two, Tchia will have developed the photos you took which will then show up in the “Gallery” section of the menu.