Tchia: All Treasure Chest Locations | Gaby’s Key Guide

There are a lot of secrets to be found in the island setting of Tchia. Because the game takes a hands-off approach to exploration that puts the onus on the player to lead the way, it’s easy to get lost or turned around if you don’t know where you are or where you’re headed. That’s definitely part of the appeal of the game, but it can also be a little frustrating if players are looking for simple directions on how to get from point A to point B.

In Chapter 4 of Tchia, Gaby will give you a key to a hidden treasure chest after the festival in Weliwele that’s kicked off by bringing Gaby a red crab. The key comes with a treasure map, but, like the rest of Tchia, finding the location on the map can be a little tricky. Be warned: this quest is actually a lot more involved than it might seem on the surface and requires you to travel across the entire map in search of 21 different treasure chests.

If you don’t want to spend the time exploring Tchia‘s map in search of the treasure chests, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Use the guide below to find where the treasure is hidden.

Take note: this guide is a work in progress. Come back later as more information is added!

How to Find Gaby’s Treasure in Tchia

After Gaby gives you the treasure map and key in Tchia‘s fourth chapter, you’ll be free to go searching for it whenever you want. First, open your map and then open the treasure map by hitting the triangle button. This can be done in the side map that’s opened by hitting R3 or by opening the map in full with the touchpad.

When it’s open, you’ll see that the treasure is hidden somewhere on the north island Ija Naj. The map has text that reads “Dopwa” on it which is actually a small island on the south coast of Ija Naj. It’s directly southeast of Hunahmi so hop in your boat, soul-jump into an animal, or just swim to the island. You’ll find the location on the game’s map below.

As you get close to Dopwa, you’ll see the giant rock structure that’s drawn on the map. Hop onto the island and you’ll find the treasure chest tucked away under the rock. Inside, you’ll find a note saying that the treasure is stored in a different treasure chest which is disappointing, but it provides you with another key and map to find it.

Red Key Treasure Location

The map inside points to a cave that’s located northeast of Dopwa on the mainland. Swim across the water and hike up the hill and you’ll find the cave to the northwest of the campfire that’s on the beach near Dopwa. You can find the location on the game’s map below.

Head inside the cave and turn on your flashlight by hitting up on the D-pad. Follow the path and you’ll find a treasure chest with another note and map as well as an orange key.

Orange Key Treasure Location

Information coming soon!