Tchia: Pirate Outfit Location | Arrr! Trophy Guide

There are a lot of secrets to discover hidden in the lush, New Caledonian-inspired world of Tchia. As players experience the game’s story, they’ll also be met with a surprising number of cosmetic customization options. There are a lot of different looks that players can outfit Tchia and her boat with from more traditional New Caledonian garb to the modern sensibilities of outfits from the big city. Either way, it’s up to the player to decide how they want to dress as they go on their adventure.

One trophy, however, requires players to dress Tchia up like a pirate and fully outfit her boat with pirate sails and flags as well. Given the sheer number of cosmetics to unlock, however, locating where players can find the required items for the “Arrr!” trophy can be something of a tall order.

Use the guide below to learn everything you need to know about how to unlock Tchia‘s “Arrr!” trophy.

More Tchia guides:

| How to Get a Chicken Egg | How to Get Pearls for the Coutume with Hunahni’s Chief | How to Increase Stamina | How to Unlock Face Paint | How to Increase and Refill Soul Meter | How to Find a Red Crab for Gaby | All Treasure Chest Locations | How to Unlock Photo Mode | How to Fast Travel |

“Arrr!” Trophy Guide

To unlock the “Arrr!” trophy, you’ll first need to collect the pirate outfit and the pirate sails. Unfortunately, they’re located in two different locations. Luckily, they can both be found on Madra Noj, the southern island.

Pirate Sail Location

To get the pirate sail, head to Lai, the peninsula with a lighthouse that’s on the southmost tip of Madra Noj. At the edge of the dock, you’ll find a cosmetics box that costs five pearls and 20 trinkets. Purchase the sails and other pirate-themed boat components.

Once you have the pirate cosmetics for your boat, use the dock to customize it and equip all of the cosmetics you just got. You’ll have your choice between a few different pirate sails and flags, so pick whichever ones you want and you’ll have one part of the trophy complete.

Pirate Costume Location

With the pirate sails proudly flying on your boat, head to Aemoon, the large, modern city on the north side of Madra Noj. On the east side of the city, you’ll find a cosmetics shop that has a crane game. Here, you’ll be able to buy the pirate costume for five peals and 20 trinkets.

Once you’ve bought the costume, head to a campfire (there’s one nearby to the southeast) and put on all of the different pirate costume items. As soon as you put on the last one, the “Arrr!” trophy will pop.