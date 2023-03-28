Ubisoft Forward Will Take Place This June 12

Ubisoft, like several companies at this point, is giving up on E3. The expo that would bring video game companies worldwide together and offer conferences and showcases of what’s to come is now becoming a shell of its former self. For instance, leading up to the recent announcement from Ubisoft, this was one of the biggest companies that confirmed a presence for E3 2023. However, yesterday it was unveiled that Ubisoft would be skipping out on E3 2023 and going in a different direction.

We’re not given the exact reason as to why Ubisoft had opted to skip out from the E3 2023 event, but they are holding their own live event around the same time. Similar to previous stream showcases from Ubisoft, viewers can prepare for a Ubisoft Forward, which is set to take place on June 12, 2023. The event will be held both online and in-person in Los Angeles, so if you’re in the area, you might be able to check out the content they are showcasing this year in person. Unfortunately, that is one area we don’t know what will be featured as no details about the current line-up have been highlighted.

SAVE THE DATE



Join us on June 12 at 10 AM PST for #UbiForward live from Los Angeles, for game updates and reveals!



— Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) March 28, 2023

More details are to come regarding the event and likely what we can expect to be showcased. With Ubisoft having a troublesome year already, it will be interesting to see what they can bring out for the general public. A previous report suggested that both Assassin’s Creed Mirage and The Crew Motorfest were internally delayed. If that report proved to be true, then it could be two titles we won’t even see released into the marketplace until sometime in 2024. Additionally, it was earlier today that another report claims Ubisoft has yet to even enter development production for their next mainline installment to the Far Cry franchise.

At any rate, Ubisoft clearly has some content to showcase online, and we’ll hopefully get some more details of what we can expect in the coming months sooner rather than later. With that said, you can at least mark your calendars for June 12, 2023, for the stream event slated to kick off at 10 AM PST.