Ubisoft Will Be Skipping E3 2023

There was plenty of chatter on Ubisoft this year. It was reportedly a rough start of the year with financial hits for the company. That prompted several game productions to get killed off and even another delay to Skull and Bones, a game that seems to get pushed back by Ubisoft continuously. While there was a report earlier this year that suggested Ubisoft was geared toward E3 2023, that’s no longer the case. The game development company seems no longer interested in E3 and will be going in a different direction. So instead, we can prepare for another Ubisoft Forward event.

E3 has had a few struggling events these past few years. With the pandemic, the expo hasn’t been the same. We also saw companies exit from the expo in the past as well. Nintendo resorted to an online-only stream of their own creation which Sony followed suit not too long after. Now it seems like E3 might be just a shell of its former self. Today, we’re finding that Ubisoft has decided to pull out of holding an E3 event this year, according to a spokesperson statement made to VGC.

This statement suggested that the company is going in a different direction, and as a result, they won’t be at E3 2023. But that doesn’t mean we won’t have a showcase from Ubisoft in June of this year. Instead of a live conference expo during E3 2023, we’ll instead have a Ubisoft Forward stream on June 12, 2023. More details will be coming soon for what players can expect at this event. With the cutbacks at Ubisoft, it will be interesting to see what video games might actually get a proper showcase during their stream.

With more companies opting out of E3, it will also be interesting to see if there will be much of an event this year or if we’ll see E3 come to an end. At any rate, in other news, in terms of Ubisoft, a report suggests that we are going to see Assassin’s Creed Mirage and The Crew Motorfest get delayed. This delay could even push the releases into the second quarter of 2024. That’s just a rumor for now, and we’ll likely hear more information on these two projects during their Ubisoft Forward event in the coming months.