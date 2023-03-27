Assassin’s Creed Mirage & The Crew Motorfest Reportedly Delayed To 2024

Ubisoft had a bit of a rough start in 2023. With reports of financial struggles, several games got cut from production. Likewise, those of you waiting on Skull and Bones were met with yet another delay to the game. While we haven’t heard any new troublesome news for Ubisoft since then, it now looks like more disappointment is inbound. New reports surfacing online that Ubisoft might be pushing back two of their big title releases slated to launch into the marketplace this year. If this report proves to be real, we might see Ubisoft pushing back both Assassin’s Creed Mirage and The Crew Motorfest.

This news comes from industry insider, ScriptLeaksR6 on Twitter. According to the tweet, they feel that both games are being delayed, but there’s no official new release date given outside of a launch window. Instead, it’s a wonder whether we’ll still get the games within the year. Instead, the individual only noted that this would still come in at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. But at the same time, it might be pushed back all the way to the second quarter of 2024. Again, that’s just a rumor right now, as nothing official has come out from Ubisoft on these two projects. So we’ll likely not see anything new until their next showcase.

Mirage still runs on "old" Assassin’s Creed engine. — Script (@ScriptLeaksR6) March 27, 2023

Again, if we go off from the ScriptLeaksR6 Twitter account, they noted that more information should be available for players during the next Ubisoft Forward stream. Although, there is more information likely coming to the general public at E3 if that happens to come before Ubisoft’s next planned stream event. For now, we’ll also have to keep an eye out for any new official statements from Ubisoft, which could clear up the reports going around online.

It certainly seems that Ubisoft is having a rough year, and hopefully, they can turn things around. Regardless, it would be interesting to see what games they are looking to showcase during E3. Since Ubisoft has an interest in the event, they likely have a few games to highlight. Although, those games may very well be upcoming titles that won’t be released until well after the 2023 calendar year wraps up. In the meantime, you can take this report as nothing more than a rumor for now.