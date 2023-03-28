Far Cry 7 Reportedly Hasn’t Even Entered Development Yet

There is plenty of online chatter about Ubisoft online this year. In particular, there were reports of a rough start in 2023 due to missing some financial goals. Several canceled productions and another delay to Skull and Bones followed that. Then it was just yesterday that we had reports surfacing online that more of their game productions had been pushed back in development. While we’re still waiting on official word to hit the public on whether this is the case, we have yet another report to discuss regarding one of Ubisoft’s biggest IPs.

Far Cry is a massive FPS hit series, and while we had just recently wrapped up our time on Far Cry 6, some might have been wondering if a new installment is coming into the marketplace sooner rather than later. But, unfortunately, that will not be the case if one insider is to be believed. Today, we’re finding that industry insider ScriptLeaksR6 has unveiled to their followers that Far Cry 7 has not started development yet. If that’s the case, it’s going to be at least a couple more years of waiting on the next iteration. But that also goes against another report that happened not long ago.

Far Cry 7 has not started development. — Script (@ScriptLeaksR6) March 28, 2023

If you recall, it was at the start of this year that Insider Gaming had noted Far Cry 7 was in development, and alongside the next mainline iteration for the series, Ubisoft would be working on a multiplayer Far Cry game. While details were scarce, it was stated that this series would take players into a more wilderness area of Alaska. Unfortunately, that was all the details given, but it would be an early development project with a release likely not set to launch until sometime in 2025. Of course, that’s also a rumor since we don’t have any official details about what the future of Far Cry holds for Ubisoft.

I’m sure they’re planning for it but no actual development has been done — Script (@ScriptLeaksR6) March 28, 2023

With that said, another individual pointed out this very report to ScriptLeaksR6, in which he noted that he’s sure they are planning for Far Cry 7 but still states that no actual development has begun for the game projects. Regardless, we shouldn’t expect any news regarding Far Cry’s next mainline installment anytime soon. In fact, we already know that the company has opted to skip E3 this year after previously stating that Ubisoft would have a showcase planned for E3 2023.