Tchia: How to Find a Red Crab for Gaby | Weliwele Guide

There are a lot of favors that NPCs will ask you to do for them in Tchia. One of the first main storylines in the game sees the player visiting two neighboring towns, Weliwele and Hunahni, as they try and settle the disputes that they have with one another. The fetch quests that you’re sent on in the game, however, can be a little tricky on account of the fact that Tchia is pretty stingy when it comes to providing the player with waypoints and concrete directions on where to go.

After arriving in Weliwele for the first time, Tchia meets Gaby who says that before the two can talk, Tchia needs to fetch her a red crab from the nearby swamp, the same swamp that Tchia had to explore to find the white clay for the Hunahni chief.

If you’re having a hard time finding a red crab for Gaby in Tchia, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Here’s everything you need to know about finding red crabs in Tchia.

How to Find a Red Crab for Gaby in Tchia

After agreeing to find a red crab for Gaby, Tchia is pointed to the swamps to the south of Weliwele. As mentioned above, you’ll note that the swamps are the same ones you were sent into when looking for white clay for the Hunahni chief. Head into the swamps by going southwest. If you pull up your compass by clicking L3, a red waypoint will be placed on it that you can follow to the general area where you might find some red crabs.

Unfortunately, there’s not one specific place to look inside the swamps in order to find a red crab. While the waypoint will bring you to the center of the swamp, there’s no guarantee that you’ll find any crabs there. Additionally, you’ll find docks near where the waypoint is placed that has a few crab cages that you can soul-jump into, however, they should be ignored as they aren’t needed for catching a crab.

The best course of action is to wander the swamps keeping your eyes low to the ground in search of crabs. As you search, hit L1 to aim your soul-jump which highlights any nearby animals that you can possess, making it easy to see where any crabs might be located.

In my experience hunting for red crabs, there weren’t any to be found in the area where the waypoint directed me. Instead, I had better luck searching the coast on the west side of the swamps where I eventually found a large group of crabs. Take note that there are different types of crabs to be found, but you’re looking for the ones with red undersides.

Once you’ve found a crab, put it in your backpack and return to Gaby.