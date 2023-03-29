Tchia: How to Get Clam Pearls | Currency Guide

There are a lot of collectibles to be found scattered across the New Caledonian-inspired islands of Tchia. In fact, the collectibles serve as one of the major rewards for exploring the game’s world. While a lot of the collectibles are simple cosmetic items that can be earned by finding secret treasure chests, there are some cosmetics that are unlocked by purchasing them with clam pearls. Clam pearls are also used for select story missions that require Tchia to provide an offering meaning that players will always need to have at least a few on hand.

Actually getting clam pearls, however, takes a little bit of work. Because they’re found at the bottom of the ocean, players won’t necessarily be stumbling onto them in the same way as they do with collectibles found on dry land. Additionally, players aren’t able to stay underwater forever which makes searching for pearls difficult.

If you’re struggling to find clam pearls in Tchia, consult the guide below.

How to Get Clam Pearls

Getting clam pearls is pretty simple as long as you know where to look. If you’re simply swimming around the ocean in search of pearls, you might have something of a tough time, but luckily, you won’t have to waste your time like that since there’s a way to get the game to show you exactly where pearls can be found. In order to do that, search on land for nearby points of view for Tchia to shout from. Usually, these are found at the highest point of a given area and they’re clearly marked on your map.

Once you’ve shouted from a point of view, all of the nearby collectibles will be marked on your map which includes clam pearls. Take note of where the pearls have been marked and then sail to the location.

To actually get the pearls, dive down below the surface of the water and swim towards the blue glowing clams. When you get close, they’ll be labeled like the rest of the interactable objects in the game. Press the square button and Tchia will pull the pearl out of the clam.

If you’re looking to get a lot of pearls quickly without needing to frequently stop at the surface for more air, soul-jump into nearby fish and swim from pearl to pearl. While possessing a fish, you won’t need to worry about air, but do take note that you’ll need to jump out of the fish in order to pull the pearl out of the clam.

It can be a little disorienting to find clams at the bottom of the ocean, so a good way to know exactly where each one is without wasting time swimming back to the surface is to open your map and pin the next one you want to grab. Then, return to the game and open your compass. The pin will appear on the compass pointing you in the direction of the pearl.