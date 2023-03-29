The final puzzle of the playable Ashley section found in Chapter 9 of Resident Evil 4 Remake, the Mausoleum Lantern Puzzle is the last thing that stands between you and getting the Salazar Family Insignia emblem. This structure found deep under the Castle’s library requires you to use the lantern that you’ve been using to defend yourself from enemies as well as other lamps like it to light up specific symbols and enter the Mausoleum. This guide will tell players the solution to the Mausoleum Lantern Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Mausoleum Lantern Puzzle Solution In Resident Evil 4 Remake

You will find yourself outside of the Mausoleum which has the Salazar Family Insignia emblem inside. You will need to solve a small puzzle with the three altars and lanterns surrounding the structure in order to open it. There are three pedestals surrounding the Mausoleum, one on the left, one at the back, and one on the right. All of them point towards a symbol on the wall with the left one being a crescent moon, the back one being a full moon, and the right one being a star.

Take the lantern that you entered the room with to the back and trade out the lantern in your hand with the one you are carrying to display the full moon. Now, take the lantern that you just picked up and place it on the left pedestal to shine the crescent moon. Finally, take the lantern you took from the left pedestal and put it on the empty right pedestal This will open the Mausoleum and allow you to collect the Salazar Family Insignia key item.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks for Resident Evil 4 Remake.

