Resident Evil 4 Remake: Lithographic Stone Tile Puzzle Solution

For the first time in six years, Leon and Ada meet in Salazar’s Castle during Chapter 8 of Resident Evil 4 Remake after Leon is separated from Ashley. After the brief reunion between the two, players will have to solve a puzzle to open a stone door to progress deeper into the castle. This puzzle, known as the Lithographic Stone Tile Puzzle sees players having to find a set of stones with images drawn on them and having to match the symbols depicted on the tiles with those found on the door. This guide will tell players the solution to the Lithographic Stone Tile Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Lithographic Stone Tile Puzzle In Resident Evil 4 Remake

After the cutscene with Ada ends, you will need to open a large stone door that has four slots that need to be filled with the puzzle’s namesake, the Lithographic Stone Tile. One of these tiles is already in the door while the other three are found in the room with you. Lithographic Stone B is found on the shelf directly to the right of the stone door, Lithographic Stone C is found back next to the door that you entered the room from sitting on a desk, and Lithographic Stone D is found behind some glass in the corner of the room.

With all the Lithographic Stone Tiles acquired go back to the stone door and begin to place the tiles in the correct spots. You should place the tiles depicting the same image as the symbol drawn next to the tile slot. The solution here is to place the Shield in the top slot, the Sword in the right slot, the Armor in the bottom slot, and the Helmet in the left slot. Once all of these are in the right place, the door will open, allowing you to continue your search for Ashley.

