Octopath Traveler 2: How To Unlock Foreign Assassin | Most Powerful Hired Help Upgrade Location

In Octopath Traveler 2, Partitio and other Merchants are able to use a special skill called Hired Help. With Hired Help, you’ll be able to summon NPCs for a variety of powerful effects. Instead of spending SP, you’ll need to spend your hard-earned money. While you’ll start the game with very limited funds, by the end of the story you’ll be overflowed with extra cash — more than enough to spend on the highest-paid helpers.

And there’s an additional secret helper you can unlock. The Foreign Assassin is the most powerful version of Hired Help and can make the toughest secret bosses in the game especially easy. Giving your entire party the Merchant sub-job and spending cash on Foreign Assassin is an incredibly powerful end-game tactic. If you’re sick of leveling up your party members and just want to give them an insanely strong attack that they can spam forever, you’ll need to unlock the hidden Assassins upgrade.

How To Unlock ‘Foreign Assassin’ Hired Help Upgrade

The Foreign Assassin is a hidden upgrade for the Hired Help Merchant Skill. Hired Help is a Merchant Skill where you’ll spend your leaves to summon NPC allies. These allies can cause status effects or deal damage in a variety of ways. The Foreign Assassin is the strongest summon and is only available if you unlock it later in the story.

The Foreign Assassin Upgrade Location : Merry Hills – Travel to the southeast town of Merry Hills. This is the village where Agnea completes her story. Leave Merry Hills and enter Western Merry Hills Pass . Travel up (north) and left to find a ladder. Take the ladder down to a seemingly empty lot down below. Switch the time to Night — an NPC will appear here. This is the Foreign Assassin . Talk to the Foreign Assassin to initiate a fight.

The battle pits you against 4 Foreign Assassin enemies. Each of these enemies have different weaknesses and about 38,000~ HP.

Foreign Assassin Weaknesses : Foreign Assassin 1 : Bow, Fire, Light Foreign Assassin 2 : Sword, Spear, Bow Foreign Assassin 3 : Axe, Ice, Light Foreign Assassin 4 : Sword, Staff, Ice, Wind

Defeat the assassins to earn 6,000 leaves, 6,000 EXP and 800 JP. You’ll also be able to summon the foreign assassin when using the Hired Help skill.

How To Use Foreign Assassin : Use a Merchant Job party member with Hired Help unlocked. Select the Hired Help Skill and scroll down to Foreign Assassin . It costs 50,000 leaves to summon. The Foreign Assassin uses a powerful dagger attack on all enemies and heals HP / SP to your party. Fully charged, you can unleash up to x4 Assassins . Each assassin attack will deal 9,999 damage unless you have the Deal More Damage support skill equipped.

The Foreign Assassin gives you the ability to deal damage while also topping up your health and SP. It is extremely useful for late-game encounters. We’ve played this game for over 100 hours and never knew about this upgrade. You can get it much, much earlier.