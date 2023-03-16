Octopath Traveler 2: How To Get All Battle-Tested Gear | Ultimate Weapons & Shield Locations Guide

The strongest weapons and shields in Octopath Traveler 2 are hidden in plain sight. These ultra powerful weapons (and shield) follow in the tradition of the first game — they’re incredibly strong and you’ll have to grind if you want to get them. There are seven NPCs in the world carrying one of the seven Battle-Tested Items. There’s one for the following equipment types: Sword, Shield, Spear, Staff, Dagger, Axe and Bow. Complete the set and you’ll have the best items in the game. Seriously, they don’t get any better.

Too bad they’re so hard to find. There’s a 2% chance they’ll drop from NPCs and there’s really nothing you can do to improve those odds. On average, you’ll need to defeat the NPCs listed below 50~ times for a Battle-Tested item. If you’ve got the patience, it is possible to farm these NPCs even very early in the story, with low level party members. Or you can wait until you’re strong enough to take them on and finish the fight fast. Whatever method you prefer, here’s a quick overview of all seven NPC locations.

Battle-Tested Gear | Locations Guide

Battle-Tested Gear are end-game items that can only be acquired as a random drop from certain high-level NPCs. This gear is extremely powerful, but also annoying to get — you’ll have to grind for it. Each Battle-Tested Weapon / Shield only drops from a single NPC when grinding.

It is possible to find the Battle-Tested Gear much, much later in the game. If you want to get it early or farm multiple copies, you’ll need to use these locations. Here’s more basic information you’ll want to know before attempting this.

Battle-Tested Gear drops from specific NPCs. There is 2% chance you’ll acquire the Battle-Tested Item after completing the battle.

Only Hikari and Ochette can re-fight NPCs to get their Battle-Tested Gear. They will ONLY drop after a battle.

and can re-fight NPCs to get their Battle-Tested Gear. They will ONLY drop after a battle. All NPCs carrying Battle-Tested Gear are Strength: 9/10 or 10/10. This makes their battles extremely difficult for low-level parties.

Battle-Tested Weapons / Shield can also be Stolen / Purchased from end-game NPCs.

To make duels / provoke battles easier, use Bottled Nightmares — these items apply all status effects to an enemy. Repeatedly use Bottled Nightmares to blind, confuse, put to sleep, and poison your opponent. You can apply multiple instances of poison to deal huge damage. These items cost $3,000 and can be purchased infinitely at the Black Market in New Delsta Flats. The Black Market only appears at Night.

This method can be used by low-level players or even at very high levels. It is still incredibly useful for end-game farming. Defend between each use. After that, all that matters is the locations. Here’s a quick rundown of all the NPCs with Battle-Tested Gear.

NOTE: All NPCs are available during the Day.

Battle-Tested Sword: Tropu’hopu – Located on the Young Man NPC in the upper-left corner of the village.

Battle-Tested Shield: Montwise – On the Guard NPC at the top of the entrance stairs.

Battle-Tested Spear: Sai – On a Townperson NPC standing directly in front of the save point.

The Battle-Tested Spear can also be found on Benkei in Ku Castle. He appears in the Throne Room during the Day. You can steal or purchase the spear with Partitio’s Path Action.

Battle-Tested Staff: Canalbrine – On the Cleric NPC in the town church. Find her at the altar in the center of the church.

Battle-Tested Dagger: Clockbank – Carried by the Elderly Man NPC on the second-floor balcony of the tavern. Knock out the blocking the balcony to reach him.

Battle-Tested Axe: Cape Cold – Defeat the Villager NPC on the far-right side of the village, outside the tavern.

Battle-Tested Bow: New Delsta – On the Tutor NPC near the city entrance, to the left of the hotel.

Final all the Battle-Tested Gear to unlock an achievement. Doing this legit isn’t easy, but these are the best possible weapons in the game. They can also be found after progressing deep in the story, where NPCs will appear with these items — you’ll be able to use alternative Path Actions to steal, purchase, or otherwise get the gear off the NPC. If you don’t want to grind, you’ll need to play through the entire story campaign to get them all.