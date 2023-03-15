Octopath Traveler 2: How To Unlock The Armsmaster & Find All 6 Rusty Weapons | Advanced Job Guide

The ultimate upgrade for your fighting party members in Octopath Traveler 2 is the Armsmaster, and you can unlock this advanced job surprisingly early. Like the Inventor Job, the Armsmaster is unique — to upgrade it, you need to complete a quest, hunting down six lost divine weapons and restoring them at a special blacksmith. Located in a secluded town, once you rescue the blacksmith and bring him one of six Rusty Weapons, you’ll unlock the Armsmaster. Then you’ll just need to upgrade the advanced job by finding all six. To become a weapon of ultimate destruction, follow the steps below and collect all six Rusty Weapons.

The Armsmaster is a powerful physical damage job that can use all six weapons. By discovering hidden Rusty Weapons you can upgrade and earn powerful new skills and weapons.

How To Unlock The Armsmaster Job : Travel to the town of Gravell , in the northernmost village on the western continent. It is north of Crackridge. In Gravell , find the house near the wooden ramp where a debt collector is blocking the door. Defeat him in a duel or knock him out with a path action. Inside, talk to the Blacksmith NPC .

You need at least one Rusty Weapon to unlock the Armsmaster Job. There are 6 Rusty Weapons that can be unlocked by completing side-quests throughout the open-world.

Rusty Spear : Timberain – In the northwestern town of Timberain, enter the Timberain Castle: Town Square area through the main gate. In this area, go left down the stairs to the forest path. Defeat the Elderly Soldier NPC — use the Duel of Ambush Path Action. The NPC has Strength 8/10 . Knock the guard out, then follow the path right to reach a gold chest. Ambush is MUCH easier to clear the path. Throne must be Lvl. 48 to ambush this NPC.

Rusty Dagger: The Sundering Sea – Reach the Shipwreck of the Empress, a sunken ship located near Canalbrine. This dungeon is only accessible with the Grand Terry ship, purchased from the southeast island with Partitio. Located in the Captain’s Cabin at the end of the dungeon. There’s a gold chest that contains the dagger.

Rusty Axe: Western Sai Sands – Enter the Quicksand Gaol dungeon in the region west of Sai. In the main chamber, go toward the gold chest in the sunken sand. Defeat the Lord of the Sands optional boss to reach the chest.

Rusty Sword: Winterbloom – To the right of the entrance, talk to the NPC near the sword in the stone. You can complete this quest by bringing four NPC summons or a miner’s pickaxe. The miner’s pickaxe can be stolen / purchased from a miner NPC west of Crackridge, near the entrance to the Unfinished Tunnel.

Rusty Staff: Borderfall – Located in the Seat of the Water Sprite dungeon. Reach the center walkway of the dungeon and climb down a ladder — it leads into the water below. Follow the path down to a special altar. Open the gold chest to gain the staff. The dungeon is located west of Montwise. The entrance to the dungeon is behind the waterfall, beneath the rope bridge.

Rusty Bow: Southern Nameless Village Traverse – In the region just south of the Nameless Village, in the southeast island region, enter the Sinking Ruins dungeon. The dungeo is located on the left side — ride a boat to a small dock to the left of the save spot. Reach the end of the dungeon and defeat the Behemoth optional boss to open the Gold Chest.

Return all of the weapons to the Blacksmith in Gravell. For each weapon you restore, you’ll unlock a new special ability — and additional skills that you can equip to your character. To use Armsmaster powers, you must have the restored Rusty Weapons equipped or the abilities will be red.