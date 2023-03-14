Octopath Traveler 2: How To Beat Any NPC Duel & Defeat Caits Easier | Bottled Nightmares Trick Guide

One of the best weapons in Octopath Traveler 2 can be purchased very early — the Bottled Nightmare. This special offensive item can be thrown onto an enemy to apply multiple debilitating status effects. You can apply poison, put to sleep, confuse and blind a single enemy, leaving them extremely compromised. These items aren’t cheap for early-game players, but they are extremely useful and available to purchase. Getting them requires a little bit of random chance, but once you make the merchant appear, you can buy as many as you want. And getting the merchant to appear only takes minutes.

Learn how to get Bottled Nightmares and why they’re so useful in the full guide below.

Dueling is Hikari’s Path Action. During the day, Hikari can challenge many NPCs to a duel. This is a 1vs1 fight — winning a duel will knock the NPC out temporarily, allowing you to access hidden treasure or earn that NPC’s special combat skill.

Sometimes you’ll encounter high level NPCs that are difficult to defeat. If you want to easily win, you’ll need to collect a useful item called Bottled Nightmares. This item is also incredibly useful for defeating rare Caits.

How To Get Bottled Nightmares : Go to New Delsta Flats . Near the entrance to the Abandoned Village, you’ll find a Black Market at Night . Switch between night and day until a nun NPC appears in the right stall. She sells Bottled Nightmares for 3,000 leafs each.

Buy as many Bottled Nightmares as you can. Each Bottled Nightmare, when used against an enemy, deals multiple powerful status effects at a set rate — it doesn’t matter what level you are, the status effects will always have the same chance of effecting the enemy.

Bottled Nightmare Effects: Inflicts poison, blindness, confusion, and sleep on a single foe with a given probability.

You’ll need 5-8 Bottled Nightmares to defeat a powerful opponent. This also will trap Caits — you only need one or two, depending on if the bottle actually affects them.

Tips For Farming Caits : Buff your speed and accuracy as much as possible before hunting Caits. Especially accuracy. Use Leghold Trap to make the Cait act last next turn. If it doesn’t flee, you have twice as much time to defeat it. It helps to use Take Aim to increase accuracy and crit chance. Use multi-hit attacks like Aggressive Slash or Elemental Barrage. The more times you attempt to hit them, the better your chances of killing them. Equip the ‘More Rare Monsters’ skill to make Caits appear more often.

And that’s really it! Bottled Nightmares are an incredibly useful tool for clearing difficult duels early in the game. Try them out and use them against anything that’s giving you trouble.