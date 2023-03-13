Octopath Traveler 2: Where To Find All 8 Job Altars | EX Skills Guide

To unleash the true power of your party members in Octopath Traveler 2, you’ll need more than Job Points. JP (Job Points) is earned from battles — and you’ll complete a lot of battles as you level up and complete the eight separate stores in this unique take on the JRPG genre. Each party member can unlock EX Skills. These special abilities can be earned by visiting magical altars dedicated to each of the eight gods. The altars are often hidden and tricky to find, so to help you navigate the vast open world, we’ve got explanations and screenshots showing you have to find the secret entrances to each one.

Job Altar Locations | Unlocking EX Skills

Altars are special statues dedicated to the eight gods. Approaching an altar with a party member with a matching job will unlock an EX Skill. No further work necessary. Finding the statue is all you need. Most statues are well-hidden in secret locations. Check out the full guide below for explanations to help you find each altar.

Apothecary Altar : Northern Conning Creek Coast – Look for a narrow shallow water path on the right side of the area — further right of the NPC blocking the treasure chest in the center of the area. Follow the path all the way to the ruin door. EX Skill : Drastic Measures (18 SP) – Unleash a powerful axe attack on a single foe and nullify their status ailments and enfeebling effects. The more you nullify, the more potent the attack.

Cleric Altar : Borderfall – Found in the upper-left corner of the Borderfall map. You’ll find a bridge leading to a small church where the Cleric Guild is located. On the left side of the small structure, you’ll find a door leading straight to the altar. EX Skill : Prayer for Plenty (20 SP) – Restore HP to a single ally, ignoring their max HP.

Dancer Altar : Northern Wellgrove Trail – To the right of the save point, there’s an overhanging ledge and a cave blocked by a large log in the background. You can enter this area and reach the altar cave. EX Skill : Windy Refrain (18 SP) – Deal wind-based damage to all foes and cause your allies to act first on the next turn.

Hunter Altar : Western Tropu’hopu Traverse – Near the Tropu’hopu Village entrance, walk into the hill in the foreground. This is the hill with the treasure chest. Walk into this spot to enter the altar cave. EX Skill : Indomitable Beast (18 SP) – Raise your physical attack, evasion, and speed for 3 turns.

Merchant Altar : Southern Crackridge Wilds – Enter the cave on the right side of the region — right of the large bridge. Go down and further right from the bridge. There are two caves — there’s a secret passage on the right cave you can just narrowly spot. Walk into the back-right corner, behind the treasure chest, to spot this. EX Skill : Negotiate Schedule (0 SP) – Pay a single foe to let you act during their turn.

Scholar Altar : Western Winterbloom Snows – Reach the bridge in the center of the map. Walk on the frozen water and enter the underside of the bridge. EX Skill : Teach (12 SP) – Grant a single ally your attribute-raising effects for 2 turns.

Thief Altar : Southern Clockbank Highroad – South of Clockbank, reach the river and board boats. From the dock, go down and slightly right — the altar entrance is hidden in the foreground. The Thieves’ Guild is located in the Clockband Industrial District, in the room on the far-left alley. The guild only appears at night. EX Skill : Veil of Darkness (25 SP) – Deal dark-based damage to all foes, and dodge 1 physical attack with a 100% success rate.

Warrior Altar : Eastern Sai Sands – In the center of the area, walk down into a hidden cave entrance in the foreground. Use the radar to find the location. There’s a pile of ruins in the foreground. Walk into them to reveal a passage. EX Skill : Ultimate Stance (10 SP) – Extend the reach of your Attack to all foes for 3 turns.

Visit the eight altars to unlock powerful EX skills for your jobs. They’re all worth unlocking!