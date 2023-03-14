Octopath Traveler 2: How To Get Extremely Powerful Gear Early | Best Weapons Locations

Dedicated players can unlock end-game weapons and gear in Octopath Traveler 2 — if you know where to look. Some of the best gear in the game is located in gold chests or sold by merchants that anyone can access, even very early in the game. The areas of open-world are split into three different tiers, with the highest level equipment located in the Level 45+ locations — or on the Sundering Sea, but we’ll get to that later. These powerful weapons are literally sitting around just waiting to be collected. And we’re going to explain where to get them.

Octopath Traveler 2 is completely nonlinear. You can follow the story or grind endlessly until you can take on endgame threats. If you’re not prepared, certain boss fights in the story can absolutely blow your party out of the water. It always helps to get the best weapons, and no matter what part of the game you’re in, the weapons below are extremely useful. Even for end-game players, these hidden weapons are shockingly powerful. There are better weapons to find — but you’ll need to be a high-level party to get them. To get these weapons? All you need to do is reach the treasure chests sitting out in the environment.

Where To Find Early Powerful Gear | Secret Locations

To make exploring high level areas easier, you’ll want to use Fast Travel and two important skills. After collecting a chest in a dangerous region, fast-travel to the nearest town. You’ll also want to visit each town on the path to permanently unlock the fast travel point.

Skills You Need To Equip : Evil Ward : Cleric Skill. Makes running away from battles easier. On average, I always escaped battles on the first or second try. Evasive Maneuvers : Scholar Skill. Makes random battles appear less often.

With these two skills equipped, you’ll have a much easier time exploring Level 45+ (Tier 3) regions.

Starsplitter Sword : Western Gravell Wilds – In the far back of the Western Gravell Wilds, in a gold chest. You can reach this area even very early in the game — equip Evil Ward (Cleric Skill) and run away from enemies. Go to the tall rock pillar in the center, between two rope bridges in the back of the area. There’s a cave in the back that leads to a ladder. Climb the ladder to find the gold chest. Sword : Phys. Atk. +296, Slim chance to reduce target’s physical defense.

[ WARNING – EXTREMELY DIFFICULT ] Sunshadow Staff : Gravell – In the northernmost town on the western continent, you’ll find Gravell north of Cragridge. Navigate the difficult Lvl. 45 region to reach the village — there, you’ll find a strange child in a group of three. To get his secret weapon, we need to follow several steps. First, have Throne in your party. You can check him to find a strange object in his inventory. You can’t steal it — this step is optional. Next, go to the entrance of Gravell . Exit to the Western Gravell Wilds and stand near the entrance at night . Wait for 3 minutes . The boy will appear and wait outside. Use Temenos’s Coerce Path Action to fight the strange boy. The strange creature has 15 shield points. Use Temenos’s Latent Power + skills like Aggressive Slash (Warrior) or Elemental Barrage (Scholar) to rapidly break it. Use Energizing Pomegranate and Empowering Lychee to increase BP and Latent Power faster.

Hypno Sword : Souther Timberain Trail – Near the entrance to North Wellgrove Trail, go up to the dock on the lake. Take your little boats up and right to another dock next to a ladder. Go up the ladder and continue until you spot another dock on the right. In this little stream, enter the hidden cave behind the waterfall. There’s a gold chest inside with a powerful hidden sword. Sword : Phys. Atk. +310, Evasion +90, Slim chance to put target to sleep.

Frontier Axe : Beasting Village – On Toto’haha, talk to an NPC guarding the gate to the human village at night. Use Bribe or Coerce to unlock new items at the weapon shop. Doing this unlocks the Frontier Axe — it costs 55,000 leaves but is incredibly powerful. This is one of the best axes in the game. Axe : Phys. Atk. +290, Slim chance to reduce target’s physical attack.

Sun Shield : Western Merry Hills Pass – To the left of the bridge leading to Merry Hills, enter the cave to the north. It leads to a ladder to a gold chest. The Sun Shield is a powerful shield that you can grab while exploring. Shield : Phys. Def. +91, Elem. Def. +91, Recover HP after performing an action.

How To Reach The Sundering Sea: Travel to Tropu’hopu on the island of Toto’haha. On the east side of the village, there is a ship dock. Talk to the woman NPC on the dock with Partitio in your party — you can buy the ship for 100,000 leaves. Purchase the ship to access this area — including the islands.

Double Tomahawk : Sundering Seas – Located in a gold treasure chest in the lower-left corner of the sea. Once you have the Grand Terry Ship, this is extremely easy to grab. Axe : Phys. Atk. +230, Elem. Atk. +264, Deal 1 additional attack.

Platinum Shield : Sundering Seas – In the upper-left corner of the seas, near the northwest desert in a floating gold chest. Free to grab with your ship. Shield : Max HP +400, Phys. Def. +65, Elem. Def. +53

Quartz Axe : The Nameless Island, Sundering Seas – On the beach in the front-right corner of the island. From the entrance, ride the boat up, cross the bridge, then head down the ladder to a secluded beach with a gold chest. Axe : Phys. Atk. +187, Elem. Atk +154, Slim chance to reduce target’s elemental attack.

How To Reach The Nameless Village: Located on the north side of Toto’haha. Enter the Western Tropu’hopu Traverse and go north to a dock — ride your personal boats north to the Southern Nameless Village Traverse. Travel directly north to reach the Nameless Village. To make survival easier, equip Evil Ward (Cleric Skill) to make fleeing easier.

Ancient Staff : Nameless Village – Sold in the village weapon shop for 54,000 leaves. Very expensive, but worth it — if you buy this staff and equip on a Scholar, they won’t need another weapon until post-game. Staff : Phys. Atk. +154, Elem. Atk. +294

Ancient Bow : Sold in the village weapon shop for 55,000 leaves. Another incredibly powerful weapon that is relatively easy to access. Save your leaves and buy this and you won’t have need for any other bows. Bow : Phys. Atk. +286, Speed +87

That’s all the best gear we’ve found very, very early in the game. You’ll need to unlock specific skills, but with the skills equipped, your characters can reach Tier 3 locations — it isn’t easy, but it is worth the effort.