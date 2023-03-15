Octopath Traveler 2: How To Get The Secret Sunshadow Staff | Best Temenos Weapon Guide

One of the best weapons in Octopath Traveler 2 is ridiculously well-hidden — and even if you know where to find it, the monster protecting the weapon’s location is a real challenge to overcome at any level. The secret Sunshadow Staff is one of the best weapons for Temenos (or Osvald), but only Temenos can unlock it with his Coerce Path Action. By finding a hidden NPC that only appears at night, you can challenge a creature born of nightmares. Defeat it in a 1v1 fight with Temenos, and the Sunshadow Staff will be your’s. Even if you don’t want one of the best weapons in the game, you might want to check out this extremely weird easter egg.

How To Get The Sunshadow Staff | Shadowy Boy Secret Guide

Located in the village of Gravell, there’s a very strange boy. During the day, all he talks about is scary stories. Try to steal from him, and you’ll find a bizarre item in his inventory. Dig deeper, and it isn’t clear if this is a boy at all — it might be something far worse. This NPC can only be interacted with using the Coerce Path Action from Temenos, and it is very powerful. This is a 9/10 Strength battle against a being from beyond.

Where To Find The Sunshadow Staff: Travel to Gravell, the northernmost town in the western continent. The town is in a Level 45+ region. You’ll need to be about this level to actually get the Sunshadow Staff.

To get the Sunshadow Staff, you must fight a secret enemy encounter with Temenos. Only Temenos can acquire this weapon with his Coerce Path Action.

How To Find The Secret Encounter: Travel to the Western Gravell Wilds and stand on the ledge near the Gravell entrance. Stay here during the night. Wait until it is almost dawn — this may take 5-10 minutes. Wait long enough, and a boy NPC will appear.

Use Coerce [Temenos Path Action] on the boy NPC. This will begin an encounter against a powerful evil spirit.

The battle is extremely difficult — but you only need to break the creature’s shield. You don’t need to defeat it. Select a secondary job for Temenos with an action that hits multiple times. Aggressive Slash [Warrior] or Elemental Barrage [Scholar] are very good for this battle. Elemental Barrage is especially useful — you need to use Temenos’s Latent Ability so that all types of attacks will lower the enemy’s shield.

The Shadowy Boy enemy has 15 Shield points. Use Bottled Nightmares items to apply multiple status effects and blind the enemy. You’ll need high Elem. Def. to withstand its attacks. If you’re lucky, the Bottled Nightmare can put the boss to sleep. This gives you time to prepare and build up your BP. Use Energizing Pomegranate to give yourself extra BP while its asleep. You can also buff your Elem. Def. or use Prayer For Plenty to give yourself more HP. Use Empowering Lychee to boost your Latent Power Guage while the Shadowy Boy is asleep. I recommend using Elemental Barrage + Latent Ability and Prayer for Plenty when you’re free to give yourself a safe buffer of extra HP.

NOTE: Bottled Nightmares can be purchased from the Black Market in the New Delsta Flats. Vendors will only appear at night. Swap between day and night to change vendors — they are random. Keep checking until you find one that sells the Bottled Nightmare item for 3,000 leaves.

After defeating the Shadowy Boy, you’ll learn of a ‘Hidden Item’ — interact with the blue marker on the tree nearby to gain the Sunshadow Staff.

Sunshadow Staff: Phys. Atk. +171, Elem. Atk. +335, Raises potency of light- and dark-based attacks.

This is easily one of the best weapons for Temenos, who naturally has access to light-based attacks. This is especially useful if you have Temenos equipped with the Scholar Job — or other future advanced magic-based jobs in the post-game.