Octopath Traveler 2: How To Unlock The Conjurer | Advanced Job Guide

The Conjurer is the fourth and final Advanced Job in Octopath Traveler 2. This is for a very good reason — the Conjurer is extremely difficult to unlock. You don’t visit an NPC. You don’t find a guild. You don’t solve riddles — you just have to overcome five difficult challenges. After completing Hikari’s Traveler Path and freeing the nation of Ku, you’ll find a new tower in the Castle courtyard area. This five-tiered tower is where you’ll (eventually) be able to unlock the Conjurer.

The Conjurer is an incredibly powerful Job that allows you to imbue your entire party with different elemental attacks. Want every to deal bonus fire damage with their regular weapons? You can do that with the Conjurer. See everything the Conjurer has to offer with the full guide below.

Conjurer Advanced Job | Location Guide

The Conjurer is the final Advanced Job — and the most difficult to unlock. Like Octopath Traveller 1, this job is only available after completing one of the Traveler’s Paths and defeating a powerful superboss.

How To Unlock The Conjurer Job : Complete Hikari’s Story Path to unlock the city of Ku . Travel to Castle Ku: Entrance — the right side, you’ll find the Five-Tiered Tower . Entering the tower will initiate five difficult challenges . At the top of the tower, you’ll encounter the Conjurer Superboss . Defeat the Conjurer to permanently unlock the Conjurer Advanced Job.

Upon entering the tower, if you agree, you’ll encounter a pre-liminary challenge.

Challenge #1: Gken – An NPC swordsman that can unleash multiple party-wide magic attacks. Has relatively low HP. Weak to Dagger.

Defeating Gken unlocks the tower proper. You can leave and rest between battles. If you save your game, you won’t need to repeat challenges. This begins the ‘Trial of Challenges‘ quest. Each of the five (four more) bosses have unique mechanics that require specific party builds and strategies to overcome. This is one of the most difficult challenges in the game.

The rewards are worth it. The Conjurer Job allows you to apply elemental effects to party members, allowing you to hit with the combined force of weapons and elemental magic. Like the Arcanist, skills cost high JP to unlock. Each skill costs 2,000 JP to purchase.

Conjurer Job Skills : Conjure Flames : 20 SP – Grant the weapons of all allies an additional fire-based attack for 2+ turns. Conjure Ice : 20 SP – Grant the weapons of all allies an additional ice-based attack for 2+ turns. Conjure Lightning : 20 SP – Grant the weapons of all allies an additional lightning-based attack for 2+ turns. Conjure Gusts : 20 SP – Grant the weapons of all allies an additional wind-based attack for 2+ turns. Prayer for Rain : 20 SP – For 2+ turns, grant SP to all allies after they perform an action. Dance of Immunity : 15 SP – Grant a single ally immunity to enfeebling effects for 2+ turns. Rite of the Sun : 1 SP – Revive and fully restore HP of all allies and raise physical defense and elemental defense for 2 turns. You will not be able to act for 6 turns. [Using BP will lower the number of turns you are unable to act.] BP Boost : 30 SP – Divine Skill. Grant a single ally 2 BP at the start of every turn for 3 turns.

Conjurer Support Skills : Purification : Attribute-reducing effects on the equipping character will dissipate twice as quickly. SP Saver : Halves SP required for the equipping character’s skills. Divine Wrath : Bring misfortune upon the foe who renders the equipping character incapacitated. BP Regeneration : When using BP, the equipping character has a 25% chance of recovering the amount of BP used.

This job is important for one thing — defeating the ultimate secret boss. If you want to take on the toughest challenge in the game, you’ll absolutely want to unlock this job first.