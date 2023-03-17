Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’s “Core Game Isn’t Changing” According To Insider

Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League game has been in the news recently as the title has reportedly been delayed according to a number of industry insiders including Jeff Grubb and Jason Schreier. As we’ve previously covered on March 9th, 2023 Jason Schreier noted that according to someone close to the game Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League which was initially set to release on May 26th, 2023 has now been delayed to a non-announced new release window. Following this, notable industry insider Jeff Grubb noted on the Game Mess Decides podcast that the title could be pushed to as late as 2024. This comment was today recognized as a possibility by Schreier as well.

Rocksteady has not yet announced the Suicide Squad delay, perhaps because there's still no new date. Staff were told a few weeks ago it's coming later this year but they still don't know when. Possible it slips to 2024, but one thing seems certain: The core game isn't changing — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 16, 2023

While Rocksteady has yet to formally announce a potential delay, Scheier noted on Twitter that this delay could possibly mean that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League “slips to 2024.” Schreier did note however that “one thing seems certain: The core game isn’t changing.” Previously Schreier had mentioned that delays similar to that of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League are usually intended to polish the game instead of completely overhauling some of the game’s overall core gameplay.

For what it’s worth, a delay like this is mainly for polish, not to overhaul the core gameplay that caused the backlash. Suicide Squad started off as a Game as a Service and will remain one short of a complete reboot, which would require a much longer delay Jason Schreier – Bloomberg

This potential delay comes after a number of issues fans had with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League‘s systems including its need to be logged in online to even play the game. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League‘s FAQ page still notes that “yes, an internet connection is required to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League solo or via online co-op.” Whether this will change in the coming months is still yet to be seen. Alongside this, the game received further criticism from fans due to a number of service elements implemented into the game along with the addition of purchasable cosmetics after its showcase during the PlayStation State of Play in February.

What will change regarding Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will likely be revealed if Rocksteady officially announces that the title has been delayed. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.