Assassin’s Creed Codename Red Rumored To Feature Both A Samurai And Shinobi

While Ubisoft has announced a number of Assassin’s Creed projects over the last few months news today from Insider Gaming claims that the in-development Assassin’s Creed Codenamed Red being led by Ubisoft Quebec will feature both a samurai and shinobi as its two playable characters. While Insider Gaming previously reported that the game was in ‘good shape’ and would feature two playable characters, it is only today that we’ve learned a little more about these characters.

While there is still little information about these two characters it is believed that the recent short teaser published by Ubisoft features the game’s female samurai. The shinobi is suspected to be an African refugee who picked up the way to the Creed. Alongside this, Insider Gaming also reported that Codename Red is set to focus heavily on stealth allowing players to hide bodies, submerge in tall grass, and extinguish lights to conceal their character. This would make a lot of sense given Ubisoft’s upcoming Assassin’s Creed title, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is apparently set to bring the series back to its roots according to developers. Creative Director on Assassin’s Creed: Mirage Stéphane Boudon previously noted:

The increased hardware power and the extended expertise we developed also allow us to have a richer and denser map compared to the first Assassin’s Creed… and it means for us more gameplay opportunities, more interactions between systems, more depth. It also means incredible and immersive details to treat Baghdad as one of the main characters of Mirage… For the crowd blending for instance, we took a more systemic approach. In Assassin’s Creed 2 you could see the pattern of NPCs grouping in their lane, it was incredible at that time, but it was a bit artificial. With the chaos and the vibrancy of Baghdad we wanted, a system like that couldn’t fit at all, so we aim for a more organic one a bit like in Unity where you blend automatically as soon you have three people in your vicinity, it’s more difficult to master and less predictable but way more immersive. Creative Director on Assassin’s Creed: Mirage – Stéphane Boudon

There aren’t expected to be any formal announcements regarding Assassin’s Creed Codename Red soon as Ubisoft will likely focus on Assassin’s Creed: Mirage and possibly formally announce their VR Assassin’s Creed project, Nexus. According to Insider Gaming Assassin’s Creed Codename Red is set to release Fall of 2024 but this could still change.