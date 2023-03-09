Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Reportedly Delayed

There was plenty of hype built up around Rocksteady’s next big video game release, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. After the Batman Arkham franchise, the studio went to work on another DC Comics IP. But the hype quickly died down when the game recently had a new showcase during the PlayStation State of Play event from this past month. Fans were quick to point out some of the issues they already had with the game. Mainly it was the fact that there were live service components that made it unappealing and lacked the charm fans had hoped for when Rocksteady first revealed the game.

A new report from Bloomberg has surfaced online that suggests that the game is being pushed back. The post’s author, Jason Schreier, has been a credible reporter. According to his source with knowledge of the game, it seems that the developers and Warner Bros. have pushed the game back to later in the year. There wasn’t any indication as to what exactly was the cause of the delay, but again the showing from last month not striking much fanfare from potential players, is likely the reason the studio needed to scrap some features or rework the game in hopes of capturing the hype of its upcoming release.

But again, this is only a report. We haven’t heard any official comments made from the development studio or Warner Bros. on whether this game is being delayed. It’s still listed as the launch being May 26, 2023. So, for now, that’s the official launch date for the game until a delay announcement makes its way out to the public. At any rate, we’ll have to continue to wait for any statements to be released regarding if the delay is happening or if it’s a false report, with developers still aiming for a launch in the coming months.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on the game, we know that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will take place a few years after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight. Brainiac has invaded Earth and begun to brainwash the Justice League to do his bidding. Now Amanda Waller is forced to unleash the Suicide Squad as a last chance to save the world from the newly turned Justice League.

When Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League does release into the marketplace, we can expect it on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.