God of War Ragnarok: How to Find the True Ending | Funeral for a Friend Trophy Guide

From its opening moments to its incredible ending, God of War Ragnarok is packed with memorable story beats. By the time players make it to the end of the game, they’ll have seen a satisfying conclusion to the story first introduced in the previous game in the God of War Norse duology.

While the ending you get after completing the story is really solid, there’s actually one final scene to be found that delivers an emotional punch to wrap things up with. The scene isn’t a “secret ending” by any means but it does feel like a necessary part of the game’s central narrative that, should the player delete God of War Ragnarok from their PS4 or PS5 after seeing the credits, is completely missable.

Luckily, finding it is simple and even unlocks the “Funeral for a Friend” trophy which is, obviously, required to get the God of War Ragnarok platinum. Use the guide below to watch the scene and unlock the trophy.

How to Unlock the Funeral for a Friend Trophy

Unlocking the “Funeral for a Friend” trophy is pretty simple, you’ll just need to do a little bit of realm traveling to do so. As soon as the main story is over and Kratos descends the mountain in Midgard with Freya and Mimir, the credits will start rolling. When you get to the bottom, you’ll be given a pop-up that says that, while the main story of the game is over, there’s still much to be found in the Nine Realms. Mimir will also comment that there are a few different things that Kratos and Freya can go do now that they don’t have to worry about Odin and Asgard.

One of the things he mentions is the funeral that Lunda is planning on having for Brok. Head to a nearby mystic gateway and travel to the Nidavellir gate in Svartalfheim. Once there, head up the street to the southeast and go into the bar. When you do, the favor “A Viking Funeral” will be added to your quest log.

Inside the bar, you’ll find a handful of dwarfs from your journey sharing stories about Brok. Listen to them speak about him and then interact with Brok’s body on the table. Kratos will say a few words and then Lunda will tell you that they’re taking him to the Sverd Sands. Exit the bar through the door you entered and return to the mystic gateway.

Interact with it and travel to the Aurvangar Wetlands gate on the south side of Svartalfheim. When you make it to the other side, take the path to the northeast and interact with the barge that you rode on with Atreus when you rescued Tyr from his captivity.

You’ll be taken across the water and on the other side, you’ll see the dwarves from the bar getting ready to put Brok’s body into a boat. When you approach them, you’ll hear them debate whether they think Sindri will show up for the funeral. Once they’re done talking, approach Brok’s body and interact with it to put him in the boat Lunda prepared.

Once you do, the final scene in the game will start as Sindri appears to mourn his brother, making it clear that he doesn’t forgive Kratos for his death. When the scene ends, the “Funeral for a Friend” trophy will unlock and you’ll see the full credits for the game.