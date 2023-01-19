Hogwarts Legacy Latest ASMR Video Highlights A Late Winter Afternoon

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the more anticipated video game titles coming out into the marketplace this year. With the game, players jump straight into the wonderful wizarding world that we’ve come to know and love from the Harry Potter franchise. With this new video game comes a slew of marketing materials. There is a ton to cover for the Harry Potter franchise, and the developers are trying to get all the potential players into the vibe and mood of this incredibly magical world. Today a new video has been released, giving players an ASMR experience for a late winter afternoon.

The developers have provided a few ASMR videos in the past that covers different environments that players would see in Hogwarts Legacy. This should paint a better picture as well for seasons. As mentioned, this latest video highlights a winter afternoon season view for Hogwarts Legacy. Here players interested in the game can check out some of the environments found in the title along with some overall audible sounds, such as birds singing. Meanwhile, the entire video is only about twenty minutes long, but it won’t loop the same scene over again.

Instead, players will find that the scenes will feature a variety of different areas of Hogwarts Legacy. This could be anywhere around the actual Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry castle to different outskirt environments. Likewise, there are also other ASMR videos to check out if you’re interested in seeing more about the game, which you can find on the official Hogwarts Legacy YouTube channel.

With that said, we don’t have long of a wait to endure before we’re able to get our hands on Hogwarts Legacy, as it is set to launch this February 10, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. It’s worth noting that the PC version of the game will not have pre-loading available. Additionally, the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms will receive the game later in the year. In the meantime, you can check out the ASMR video mentioned in the video embedded player above. Otherwise, there is the official cinematic trailer for Hogwarts Legacy available that you can check in the video player embedded below.

