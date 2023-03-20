Octopath Traveler 2: How To Unlock The Infernal Castle Secret Dungeon | Lvl. 55 Location Guide

Want to fight tougher monsters and level up even more in Octopath Traveler 2? The Infernal Dungeon is a secret dungeon with Level 55 monsters. When everything else in the late-game is only Level 45 maximum, this might be your best bet for grinding your party in preparation for the big post-game story. The Infernal Dungeon also has great monsters to capture for Ochette and unique pieces of gear you won’t find anywhere else. Learn how to enter this tricky dungeon and what you’ll get for overcoming the Dreadwolf with our full guide below.

Infernal Castle Location | Secret Dungeon Guide

The Infernal Castle is a secret bonus dungeon located in Stormhail — a Tier 3 town in the far northeast of the map. The Infernal Castle can be unlocked at any time in the story as long as you have three party members unlocked.

Requirements : Need 3/4 of the following characters unlocked and in your party. Partitio Agnea Temenos Ochette

All four of these characters can recruit a summonable NPC. You need x3 NPCs in your group.

How To Unlock The Infernal Castle : Southern Stormhail Snows – Go south of Stormhail and find the large, ruined stone wall with the scaffolding. At the base of the ruined tower, on the left side, you’ll find stairs leading down into an underground chamber. Take the stairs down leads to an area called Beneath the Wall . Walk onto the wooden rope bridge with x3 NPC summons .

With x7 characters in your party, the rope bridge will snap and drop you into the Infernal Castle. This optional dungeon is Level 55 and features a returning powerful boss from Octopath Traveler 1. To exit, turn around and climb the broken rope bridge back up. There’s a Save Point at the top.

Due to the high level of this dungeon, it is one of the best places to grind for the true final boss story. This area is packed with powerful Strength 9/10. At the end of the short dungeon, you’ll find a gold chest and a boss.

Boss : Dreadwolf – A boss with 150,000 HP. Summons War Wolf minions. While the minions are alive, the Dreadwolf’s weaknesses are locked. Defeat the Dreadwolf to earn the High Priest’s Book of Scripture key item.

Behind the boss fight, you’ll find the Stone of Truth accessory in the gold chest.

Stone of Truth Accessory: Grants permanent spell intensity boost at start of battle.

Clearing this dungeon is a great way to level up, get powerful items, and capture strong creatures for Ochette. This can be unlocked at any time once you’ve reached Stormhail, so story progression isn’t required.