Octopath Traveler 2: 4 Incredibly Powerful Traveler Synergies You Need To Know | Tips & Tricks

Want to absolutely crush the killer bosses at the end of Octopath Traveler 2? For a JRPG, this series is remarkably open-ended, giving you access to an entire world of skills and characters that you can unlock whenever you want. Some of those abilities are incredibly powerful — maybe even overly powerful. We’ve found four extremely simple synergies that can turn your weak little party into an invincible wall of unstoppable mayhem. You’ll need to reach in deep and get far into the game to gain access to some of these completely busted abilities, but they’re worth the grind.

For these tips, we’ve selected four party members and paired them with a specific strategy. Giving your party members the right skills, magic spells and power-ups, and seemingly useless abilities suddenly become game-breakingly good. Partitio’s pointless Sidestep, when combined with the Arcanist Job, suddenly makes your party completely invincible. You can deal out 99,999 damage, give your party max BP every turn, or use Hex to keep your entire party supremely buffed. These are some of our favorite broken tactics.

Best Synergies We’ve Found So Far

The following characters have completely overpowered synergies. Combine the Traveller (Party Member) with the right secondary job, and you’ll become unstoppable in the late game. All of these tactics can make the last challenges much easier — especially if you’re clearing out difficult optional dungeons or fighting the final bosses of each story.

These tricks can’t fit into a single party — you can only have one Arcanist at a time — so you’ll have to choose which ridiculously OP synergies you want to focus on for your party.

Partitio: Full Party Phys. Dodge & HP / SP Healing

Requirements: Sidestep / Rest + Arcanist Seal of Diffusion + Latent Ability

Partitio can use the Arcanist’s Seal of Diffusion Skill to share Sidestep. The Seal of Diffusion skill lets you share skills that normally only work on yourself — they’ll work on the entire party instead. By using x3 BP, you can apply this effect for 9 turns. After that, use Partitio’s Latent Ability to instantly gain +5 BP. Then you can apply x3 BP to Sidestep to give everyone in your party x4 physical attack dodges. These will remain until they’re used and can be stacked indefinitely — this makes late-game battles completely broken. While it doesn’t protect against magic, it does create a pure, unbeatable shield of physical attack defense. You can also use Rest in the same way to provide full party healing and SP regeneration.

Ochette: Infinite Full Party Buff

Requirements: Provoke Blood Revenant + Hex [Arcanist Skill]

Ochette is extremely powerful, but there is one monster that might be her best for buffing. The Blood Revenant is a rare monster found on the labyrinth island in the southeast corner of the Sundering Sea. To reach it, you need to defeat the boss in the whirlpool. This is the same island where the Arcanist Job is unlocked. The Blood Revenant, when captured, can provide a full x4 stack of all status buffs to your entire party. It requires x3 BP to activate, but once those buffs are applied, an Arcanist (it doesn’t have to be Ochette) can use the Hex spell. This extends all currently running status buffs for longer.

Castii: Full Party Max BP

Requirements: Concoct + Pomegranata x2 + Diffuse + Serum = Infinite Max BP

Castii is ridiculous without a secondary job. She can pull off game-breaking tricks with her basic abilities. You’ll just need high-level Diffuse and Serum items. You can purchase these and everything else Castii needs in the Wellgrove Department Store — on the second floor. This special store unlocks after completing Chapter 3 of Partitio’s story. By using her Latent Ability, you don’t even need to use your valuable items. By combining two Pomegranates, boosting with Serum and using Diffuse, your party will have x4 BP. Use it whenever you need more, and equip skills to speed up Latent Power growth. Having full BP always is unstoppable.

Throne: 99,999 Damage Easy

Requirements: [Divine Skill] Aeber’s Reckoning + Swift Step + Deal More Damage [Warrior Skill] + Latent Ability

Throne is the only character that can deal 99,999 damage twice in the same turn. Her Divine Skill is Aeber’s Reckoning, an expensive dagger-based attack that can destroy entire groups of enemies. This skill does more damage all depending on your Speed, so boost it as much as possible with different late-game gear. Equip a deadly dagger, and use your Thief Skills to weaken the physical defense of your enemy (Corrosive Armor) while getting an ally or Dancer to buff your phys. attack. Throne deals insane damage with x3 BP applied and can even earn 5-digit damage with her Surprise Attack Skill early in the game. You’ll need to unlock Deal More Damage from the Warrior Job, but the skill is worth the slot.

There are many more game-breaking, incredibly powerful abilities in Octopath Traveler 2, we just wanted to give an overview of our absolutely favorites.