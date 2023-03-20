Diablo IV Trailer Hypes Up The Upcoming Open Beta

Diablo fans have been waiting on the next major installment release. Fortunately, we’re inching closer to the launch of Diablo IV, and while we have a couple of months left to get through, there is a beta to tie you over. If you didn’t get early access to the beta last weekend, this upcoming weekend should give you another chance to try the game out. The open beta takes place this weekend, and a new trailer drop further hype up the release.

The open beta will give players a look into the game developers at Blizzard have been crafting together. Likewise, this might give players another chance to enjoy the game. If you recall, the early access beta did come with its share of problems. Players had to deal with a few errors, likely from the number of players that were actively trying to connect to the game. There’s also a chance we’ll see more share of errors popping up from the mass of newcomers looking to try the beta out this weekend as well. Additionally, being a beta, you’ll also deal with some bugs or technical issues.

That was something the developers already pointed out last weekend as well. This beta not only gives players a look into the game but also helps the developers out as they continue to seek feedback on the game before it sets to release into the marketplace. Already, there is the feedback that the developers are going through from the first beta. Thanks to a report by PCGamesN, we’re finding that plenty of players were not as fond of the designs of certain dungeons. It seems that there is a consensus that the dungeons are not as varied as players might have liked.

Again, you’ll get to see for yourself as the open beta kicks off on March 24 and goes to March 26. You can check out the open beta trailer footage in the video we have embedded above. But again, this is just a beta, as you’ll have to wait a bit longer before diving into the full game. Currently, Diablo IV is not set to release until June 6, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

It’s also worth noting that while Microsoft has made a bid to acquire Activision Blizzard, that deal has yet to go through. So there are no plans right now to see Diablo IV release on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.