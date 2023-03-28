Octopath Traveler 2: How To Easily Complete The Five-Tiered Tower | Optional Bosses Guide

The Conjurer is the most difficult Advanced Job to unlock in Octopath Traveler 2. One of the most powerful jobs in the game, the Conjurer gives your equipped character the power to apply bonus magical effects to your entire party — regular attacks gain elemental magic damage. This incredibly versatile class can buff your party, dealing more damage and exploiting two weaknesses at once. But unlocking it is a true pain.

To actually unlock the Conjurer, you’ll need to fight your way through five optional super bosses. These bosses are extremely difficult to fight without using every trick you’ve learned so far. To help you take on all five bosses, we’ve got a handful of tricks that should make them a breeze. Even if you’re the lowest minimum level, you should be able to eventually defeat all five bosses using the tricks listed below — seriously, the first four bosses won’t even deal damage to you. Learn how to crush the Five-Tiered Tower below.

How To Complete The Five-Tiered Tower | Bonus Super Boss Guide

The Five-Tiered Tower is a difficult series of five optional boss fights — the dungeon is only available after completing Hikari’s Story and liberating the city of Ku. The dungeon is in the castle courtyard, on the right side. There is a different unique boss on each of the five floors. You can save and exit between each fight and don’t have to repeat battles if you leave. This is a unique challenge, and completing all five bosses will unlock the Conjurer Advanced Job.

All five battles can be beaten using the same useful trick.

Arcanist Seal of Diffusion + Merchant Sidestep Trick : To make the first four bosses much, much easier, you can give your party Sidestep . Use the Seal of Diffusion Spell at the beginning of the battle. Give your party member +BP support skills and you can easily give yourself +7 turns of Diffusion . Diffusion makes all skills targeting Self spread to the entire party. Skills like Rest and Sidestep are extremely powerful here. Use the Merchant Donate BP , Castii’s Concoction skill or Partitio’s Latent Power to get more BP. Use x3 BP with Sidestep to give your entire party x4 charges of Sidestep .

Sidestep charges give your party a dodge against any physical attacks. You’ll spend one charge for each physical attack you dodge. Your Arcanist / Merchant can continue to apply more Sidestep to the entire party, essentially making your party invulnerable as long as you keep applying more Sidestep. This trick is extremely effective and makes the first four bosses very easy. It even works on the fifth boss, but you’ll need a few more tips.

More Tips :

: Equip your most powerful characters with Deal More Damage . Prioritize dealing damage. HP won’t matter because your characters will be mostly invulnerable. Equip gear / accessories that give you the most damage output.

Use a Cleric with Price of Power to boost your healing. This unlocks the Heal More spell.

The Conjurer is easily the most difficult of the five fights. The Conjurer has 200,000 HP and deals Fire Damage every attack — early in the battle, she’ll imbue herself with fire damage, so all of her attacks will deal physical damage and fire damage. That’s two hits per attack, making her dangerous.

Infernal Amulet Location: Clockbank – Located in a treasure chest in the Clock Tower optional dungeon. The Infernal Amulet makes the equipped character extremely resistant to fire damage.

Equip the Infernal Amulet on your most vulnerable / important character. I highly recommend bringing Ochette or Temenos (or both) for this battle.

The Conjurer Boss : The Conjurer switches between two forms and deals physical + fire damage with all attacks. The best way to survive is to consistently break her shield points . Temenos and Ochette are the best party members for breaking shield. Use Temenos’s Latent Power and Elemental Barrage (Scholar Skill) to break a large number of shield points. Fully charge, Elemental Barrage can hit 6 to 8 times . Use Ochette’s Provoke Beasts skill to summon x5 Monsters . Many monsters can attack twice, and some can attack multiple more times than that. You can easily break x10+ Shield .

I also recommend using Leghold Trap (Hunter Skill) to delay the Conjurer’s turn so your party can act first. This gives you a chance to break whatever her remaining shield is. Even if you aren’t setup to deal high damage, breaking the boss gives you a turn to heal or remove status effects. The Conjurer can also become immune to status effect spells, so you’ll want to buff yourself before debuffing the boss.

Continue to use the same Sidestep trick to avoid 50% damage from all of her attacks. It still helps immensely even if it doesn’t provide 100% protection.