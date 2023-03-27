Resident Evil 4 Remake: Bella Sisters Boss Guide

Up to this point, all the major encounters of Resident Evil 4 Remake have seen Leon battling by himself or at the very least helped by someone somewhat competent in combat in Luis, but when it comes to the Bella Sisters boss fight, Ashley must be taken into consideration for the first time. To add to the stress of defending the President’s daughter, this battle is one that doesn’t see one but rather two chainsaws in play which makes a sudden insta-kill more likely than ever before. So, for players that might be struggling with this encounter, allow me to help! This guide will tell players how to defeat the chainsaw-wielding Bella Sisters boss fight in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How To Beat The Bella Sisters Boss Fight In Resident Evil 4 Remake

You will find the Bella Sisters in the area called Checkpoint on the map and the battle will start when you attempt to pick up the crank from a shelf in one of the buildings in the area. Before you pick up this crank, it’s best to prepare. There are a few doors that are required to be kicked open in and around the building and I would suggest doing so since the crux of this strategy is being able to use the entire Checkpoint area to your advantage. Secondly, I would attempt to make Ashley a non-factor since the Sisters aren’t your only adversaries in this fight with many Ganados swarming the area. Attempting to balance keeping Ashley from being kidnapped and trying to keep a chainsaw from getting between your head and shoulders can be pretty stressful, so I suggest putting Ashley in the locker marked with yellow paint before starting the battle to stop her from getting in the way.

With all this settled, you can now start the battle. I would suggest using a few explosives and high power close ranged attacks at the start to get some early damage in before immediately making your way outside. use the large area to kite the duo and their Ganados allies around while taking shots at them from a distance. When they start to get a little to close, sprint away from them and use that time to get any other enemies that aren’t the twins away from you. Keep dealing damage and the duo will eventually die. You can clear out the rest of the area of Ganados and pick up the crank that you need for the door to progress.

