Resident Evil 4 Remake: Bitores Méndez Boss Guide

The Big Cheese, the Village Chief, and the man that turned this quiet town into the horrors we see now Father Bitores Méndez is an imposing figure that Leon comes face to face with many times in the early hours of Resident Evil 4 Remake. At the end of Chapter 6, you finally get the chance to face him in battle, and he is as imposing as he is disgusting. This encounter is the final battle of the Village section of the game and the last obstacle before making your way into the Castle section, and he wants to send the first zone off with a bang! Some players might need some help in this battle, and I am happy to provide that assistance! This guide will tell players how to defeat the Bitores Méndez boss fight in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How To Beat The Bitores Méndez Boss Fight In Resident Evil 4 Remake

The first phase of Mendez’s battle sees him up close and personal with you and has three primary attacks that you will need to keep an eye out for. The easiest one to avoid is the horizontal sweep, which he will telegraph by twisting his body left or right. When you see this, stop aiming and press the QTE Evade prompt to avoid the attack. The next move is the overhead smash. When you see Mendez pull his body back, run left or right to avoid his big slam. Finally, he has a grab which he will do when you get too close to him where he will pull his arm back before lunging forward. You will need to get out of range to avoid this attack.

Now that you have the basics to avoid taking damage, let’s talk about dealing it out. Mendez will take damage anywhere you decide to shoot him, but on his back is a protruding eyeball that you can get a good look at by climbing up onto the upper platform of the building. Whether you simply dump ammo into him or take focused shots at the weak spot, Mendez will eventually collapse when he takes enough damage, allowing you to go up to his downed body and give a focused strike with your knife into his eye. After enough damage is done, his torso will fall off his legs and phase 2 will begin.

Being forced to rely on his Plagas tendrils, Mendez will now stay at a distance and through objects at you from the opposite side of the building. These include flaming beams of wood which you will need to run to the right and left to avoid as well as red explosive barrels which you can shoot to cause them to explode while he holds them to deal massive damage. In between him grabbing items, just keep shooting at him with the upgraded long-range weapon that you brought into the fight. Watch out for when he swings towards you as he will perform one or two of his phase 1 moves before retreating again. Just like in his first phase, he can be stunned after taking enough damage and will see him exposed for a critical knife strike.

When you do enough damage, you will defeat Mendez and unlock the Grilled Big Cheese Achievement. After his death cutscene, make sure you grab Mendez’s False Eye Treasure from his corpse since you can 12,000 pesetas. Jump out the window of the burning structure and conclude Chapter 6 and the Village portion of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

