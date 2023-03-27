Resident Evil 4 Remake: Tips on How to Survive the Cabin

A stormy night and your new best friends to keep you company, what’s not to love about the cabin sequence in Resident Evil 4 Remake. This is one of the most popular parts of the original 2005 game and is back and better than ever in the remake. While Leon and Luis have shown their ability to hold their own, this is not a sequence that players will be able to just walk through with no issue. So, allow we to help both returning fans and newcomers survive this encounter. This guide will provide players with some useful tips and tricks on how to survive the cabin combat sequence in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How To Survive The Cabin In Resident Evil 4 Remake

The most important part of the cabin sequence to make sure that you come in with plenty of supplies so make sure before you even start this sequence found at the end of Chapter 5, you come with ammo and a lot of firepower. There is plenty of extra ammo and items found in the cabin but coming in already prepared will go a long way. When you first start the sequence, block off as many entrances o nthe first floor as possible and use the time to scavenge the building for the previously mentioned supplies. Now that you are armed to the teeth, the enemies will start to make their way inside to prepare to fight.

The sequence is on a time limit, so you are going to want to make sure that you are ready to hold out as long as possible. One of the locations that I suggest is near the corner of the first floor near the table since the table can funnel enemies towards to to the right, causing them to group up and allow you to take down several enemies with a single melee attack if you stagger or stun them. Eventually, enemies will start to bring ladders to the cabin to attempt to flood in from the top floor. While it can be helpful to slow down their progress by going up and kicking the ladders down, holding your position near the table can also work. This is around the point that Plaga Guadaña enemies will start to appear. If there are a lot of enemies with the tentrils coming out of their head, use a flashbang to instantly kill them.

The final part of the cabin sequence will introduce a hammer-wielding Brute and this is the point that you are going to want to use your space to your advantage. Take control of the upstairs by kicking down the ladders and attack the Brute all of your heavy artillery from a distance. If the Brute gets too close or the second floor starts to get overran, jump back down to the first floor and head back to the corner until you see the Brute make their way to the first floor again, use the table to dodge around him and get back upstairs, continuing the original process.

After a certain time has passed, Ashley will arrive and fling open the door, where Luis and Leon will then escape through in a cutscene, bringing the cabin sequence and Chapter 5 to a close.

