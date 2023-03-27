Resident Evil 4 Remake sees the many beloved moments and locations from the 2005 original make a return with a whole new look and atmosphere that stays familiar while also being completely fresh. One of these locations is the village, the first major combat encounter in the game and one of the most beloved and recognizable areas of not just the series but gaming in general. While surviving this area can be a bit of a challenge, there is a small easter egg that not only makes it much easier but also allows you to skip the sequence entirely. This guide will show players how to skip the village sequence in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How to Skip the Village Sequence In Resident Evil 4 Remake

The ending of the village sequence is famously concluded by the ringing of a church bell that calls all of the Ganados attacking you away. This very bell is tied into the easter egg to skip the early game combat encounter as you will need to find a way to ring the bell yourself to get the horde pursuing you to leave. To get a look at the bell in question, you will need to make your way into the house where you find the shotgun mounted on the wall on the second floor. Go through the window to the right of where you find this gun and look to the southeast. This is where the bell that calls the villagers away is located. If you shoot the bell, you will instantly end the village sequence. This is a hard shot as it is and is made even more difficult when using anything that doesn’t have a sniper scope, but it isn’t impossible. If you want to attempt a speedrun of the game or simply want to skip this section, you can give this test of long-range accuracy a go!

