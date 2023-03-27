The Stone Pedestal Puzzle found in the early chapters of Resident Evil 4 Remake has been one that has been stumping even longtime survival horror players. This puzzle can be quite the challenge as it can quickly see players turning what is actually a very short puzzle into one that becomes seemingly impossible as they begin to shift the pieces around and the shape that players are trying to make becomes more and more hidden. Luckily, I can provide the help that some players could use to get the Treasure locked behind this small shrine. This guide will tell players the solution to the Stone Pedestal Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Stone Pedestal Puzzle Solution In Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Stone Pedestal is found near the end of Chapter 3 when you are making your way to the lake. On the coast where you find the boat that you will use to cross the body of water as well as battle the creature found in the depths below, Del Lago is where you will find the Stone Pedestal. The puzzle requires you to find three missing Hexagon-shaped Pieces in order to start the puzzle, with two of these pieces able to be found in Chapter 3 before crossing the water while the last piece is found in Chapter 4 on the other side of the lake.

The first piece is actually found in the area just before you head down to the coast where the Stone Pedestal is. Between the small shore and the Quarry area is a Merchant stand where you will also find the first Shooting Range entry. When facing the Merchant, turn around to find a chest sitting on a workbench next to a staircase. Open the chest to find the first Hexagon Piece for the Stone Pedestal.

The second piece of the puzzle is found in the Fish Farm where you will find the gasoline tank needed to fuel the boat to cross the lake. At the right end of the area, you will drop into some shallow water. Go under a small bridge to find an area that has a chest similar to the one where you found the first piece. Open the chest to Find Hexagon Piece B inside.

The final piece is found in Chapter 4 in the Small Shrine Cave at the northeastern end of the lake and as the name suggests is much smaller than its fellow cave system and has no enemies here.

You will need to find a way to open the steel door with a mechanism with a series of buttons with symbols on them. To find the correct code to enter, search the area for three yellow images drawn on the walls showing you the symbols you need to input to open the door to the room to the right of the mechanism. The three images along with the solution for this cave are shown below.

Once in the room with the statute of the Blasphemer’s Head, look to the right to find the Hexagon Piece C inside a small case on a table next to a ladder.

Now that you have all of the pieces, return to the Pedestal and place all of the Hexagon Pieces into the puzzle to officially begin. Your image should start like the image below and you will be able to switch between three sets of three to rotate the trio of Hexagonal Pieces around. You can select the top three, the bottom left three, and the bottom right three. While this is a puzzle that many have struggled with, that is mostly because they find themselves having made a few too many turns that puts them in a position that makes it harder to get the right solution. The first image that the puzzle starts at is only a few turns away from being completed.

Starting from the original image, you are going to want to rotate the bottom left once and the top once and the puzzle is complete. The Pedestal should look like the image below. This will open the Pedestal and reveal the Depraved Idol Treasure Item that can be sold to the Merchant.

