Resident Evil 4 Remake: El Gigante Boss Guide

The journey to find Ashley in the early hours of Resident Evil 4 Remake sees Leon facing against many different creatures and enemies from Plagas-controlled villagers to ginat aquatic monsters. In Chapter 4, Leon has finally gotten the key to the Church that the President’s daughter is being held in, but on his way back to it, he must first battle the creature known as El Gigante in the Quarry. Just like in the original game, is is a boss fight that sees Leon truly pushed to his limits as he must battle the giant creature with the weaponry at his disposal, no harpoons or boats to help like with Del Lago. With this being the first real test of a player’s skills in combat, some might some help in taking down this hulking creature. So, allow me to do just that! This guide will tell players how to defeat the El Gigante boss fight in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How To Beat The El Gigante Boss Fight In Resident Evil 4 Remake

El Gigante relies on his brute strength to deal damage to you but is very slow and lumbering as a result. The main strategy in the early portion of the fight is keep your distance and shoot him in the head over and over. This can lead to stuns and will eventually lead to the Plagas parasite within him becoming exposed, pertruding from his back. While you can keep doing damage to him by shooting his head, your are going to want to shift your focus to the parasite since it is a weak spot that can do massive damage and can even stagger the beast and have it fall to the ground. This will wallow you to climb onto El Gigante’s back and slash at the parasite directly with your knife to do even more direct and heavy damage.

Another great tip is one that requires a little setup from earlier in the game when you have the chance to save Hewie the Dog. At the start of Chapter 3, yo will find the friendly cancine trapped in a beartrap just outside the Village Chief’s Manor. Freeing him will see that dog make heroic save like he does in the 2005 original with stylish entrance as you two team up to take down the creature. Hewie will distrac El Gigante and allow you to get clear shots at the parasite coming out of his back. he can also get El Gigante to change into the walls of Quarry to get the rocks to fall on him, dealing massive damage.

With all of these tips now at your disposal, now all you have to do is continue to deal damage to the creature until his health reaches 0. Utilize all that has been written here and focus on the parasite to eventually bring down The Giant.

