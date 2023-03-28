The second region of Resident Evil 4 Remake is the Castle ruled over by the last Castellan, Ramón Salazar. At the start of Chapter 7, Leon and Ashley are contacted by Luis with the duo making their way into the fortress to meet with their ally. The first puzzle found in this area is found within the Treasury and sees players having to collect a series of swords and place them into the correct spots to open a door. Yes, this is a small door that requires a riddle and swords to open, or as some call it, a normal Resident Evil lock. Players might need some help in figuring out how to get past this puzzle, so allow me to help! This guide will tell players the solution to the Treasury Four Swords Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Treasury Four Swords Puzzle Solution In Resident Evil 4 Remake

Upon entering the Treasury, you will need to collect four swords (as the name of the puzzle would suggest) and place them into the stone-carved mural that corresponds with the type of sword that fits into the scene being depicted. You find three of the swords in the murals already, though they are put into the wrong place, so make sure you collect all of them so that you can move them into the right place. The last sword is found behind a second, much larger steel gate that has symbols engraved into them. The three symbols are a snake, a bird, and an elk. To open this door you need to ignite the lamp next to the circular emblem that matches the animal on the lock. The elk emblem is found to the left of the gate and can be interacted with to activate. The other two symbols are on the other side of the game and you will need to shoo the emblem to activate the lamp. Once all three are active, the door will open and allow you to retrieve the Bloodied Sword. The image below shows you which emblems to interact with/shoot at.

With all the swords acquired, you now need to place them into the correct murals. The leftmost image is of a knight standing at attention with no extra context, so give him the most basic sword, the Iron Sword. The left-center image is of the armor-clad fighter being knighted by his king. Since this is a special ceremony, place the Gold Sword here. The right-center sees the knight cutting down an enemy, so use the Bloodied Sword here. Finally, all the way in the leftmost image, place the Rusted Sword as it watches over the grave of the long-dead warrior. If everything here is done correctly, the doorway will open and allow you to progress deeper into the castle.

