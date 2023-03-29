Resident Evil 4 Remake: Ashley Section Walkthrough

While players control Leon throughout the majority of Resident Evil 4 Remake, a section in Chapter 9 sees Ashley become a playable character as she attempts to help Leon escape a trap he has found himself in. This section is a series of puzzles that requires players to avoid combat as Ashley is unable to fight back against enemies and has limited defensive options. This section has a few treasures that can be collected and some puzzles that players might need some help with, so allow me to do just that! This guide will tell players how to complete the playable Ashley section in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How To Complete The Ashley Section In Resident Evil 4 Remake

Soon after you get control of Ashley, you will pick up a blue lantern from a pedestal that will reveal a secret passage deeper into the library of the castle. Continue forward until you find a Grandfather Clock that allows you to input a time. You will need to progress further into the section to find out what you need to input into the clock to get it to move. When you find the first Grandfather Clock after picking up the blue lantern, go through the door to the left to enter the main library. From the entrance go to the right and find an altar you can place your lantern on to open a passage behind the bookshelf to the left of the altar. Follow this path to find a crank that you use to lower a secret staircase.

Head back to the altar and retrieve your lantern before heading up the stairs you just lowered and retrieve a Bunch of Keys. These can be used to unlock doors needed to progress through the sequence as well as locked chests found throughout the library with treasures inside.

Be aware that at this point Armadura enemies, the suits of armor controlled by Plaga will start to pursue you and will instantly kill you if you get hit so use your lantern to freeze them in place for a few moments.

With the keys, lantern, and treasure now secured, make your way past the Armadura enemies and head to the opposite side of the room from where you found the keys and altar. This is where you will find a locked elevator. Use the third key on the ring to unlock the elevator and head to the upper floor. The elevator will break down just before reaching the top, so pry it open and get to the new floor overlooking Leon’s cell. The door separating the two can only be unlocked with an emblem bearing the mark of the Salazar Family Insignia.

Go to the right and follow a short path through some bookshelves to find the second treasure chest in Ashley’s section. Use the far-right key on the ring to open this chest and claim the treasure inside.

From here, return to the main path and go to the far left from the door that the previous cutscene played to find a piece of paper with the time 11:04 written on it. In this room, you will find another Grandfather Clock like the one you saw at the beginning of the sequence. Enter the time into this clock to open a secret passage that leads you back down to the library.

From the library, make your way back to the first clock found at the start of the Ashley section while avoiding the Armaduras. Enter the time 11:04 into it to open a secret passage out of the library and into the underground Mausoleum.

When you reach the bottom of the long staircase, you will need to take an elevator down. Here you will find a lock similar to the ones you found earlier in the castle that requires you to light lamps that match the insignia on the lock, shown below. The four lanterns that you need to light are found in the corners of the room, but be aware that each light that you activate will awaken an Armadura, so you will have a group of them chasing you as you go between each light. Once all four are active are lit, go through the open door to continue towards the Salazar Family Insignia.

You will find yourself outside of the Mausoleum which has the Salazar Family Insignia emblem inside. You will need to solve a small puzzle with the three altars and lanterns surrounding the structure in order to open it. There are three pedestals surrounding the Mausoleum, one on the left, one at the back, and one on the right. All of them point towards a symbol on the wall with the left one being a crescent moon, the back one being a full moon, and the right one being a star.

Take the lantern that you entered the room with to the back and trade out the lantern in your hand with the one you are carrying to display the full moon. Now, take the lantern that you just picked up and place it on the left pedestal to shine the crescent moon. Finally, take the lantern you took from the left pedestal and put it on the empty right pedestal This will open the Mausoleum and allow you to collect the Salazar Family Insignia key item.

Now with the item retrieved, run back to the door that you spoke to Leon through. Be aware that you will still be pursued by Armaduras but will no longer have your lantern to freeze them in place, so make sure you dodge around them and keep your distance from their insta-kill attacks. Make your way up the elevator and back through both of the hidden passages that you opened with the Grandfather Clocks. Once you reach the door and place the Salazar Family Insignia emblem into its spot next to the door, you will complete Ashley’s playable section and Chapter 9 of Resident Evil Remake.

