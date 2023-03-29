During the playable Ashley sections in Chapter 9 of Resident Evil 4 Remake, there is a puzzle revolving around a set of Grandfather Clocks. These seemingly normal-looking clocks actually hide secret passages that Ashley needs to use to escape the Castle’s library, with one of these passages leading down to a Mausoleum that contains a special Key Item needed to finish this section of the game. This guide will tell players the solution to the Grandfather Clock Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Grandfather Clock Puzzle Solution In Resident Evil 4 Remake

This puzzle requires players to progress through the library and reach the second floor overlooking Leon’s cell in order to find the answer to what they need to set the grandfather clocks’ time to. While this time is the same in every playthrough, players will still need to go up to the area overlooking Leon’s cell to complete Ashley’s section, so there isn’t a point in just skipping ahead. When you find the first grandfather clock after picking up the blue lantern, go through the door to the left to enter the library. From the entrance go to the right and find an altar you can place your lantern on to open a passage behind the bookshelf to the left of the altar. Follow this path to find a crank that you use to lower a secret staircase.

Head back to the altar and retrieve your lantern before heading up the stairs you just lowered and retrieve a Bunch of Keys. Take these keys to the opposite end of the room to find a locked elevator. Be aware that at this point Armadura enemies, the suits of armor controlled by Plaga will start to pursue you and will instantly kill you if you get hit so use your lantern to freeze them in place for a few moments. Go to the elevator and use the third key on the ring to unlock the elevator and head to the upper floor.

After leaving the elevator, a brief cutscene will play where Leon and Ashley talk to each other. Once you take control of Ashley again, go to the left of the door that the cutscene played at to find a piece of paper sitting on a desk with a time written on it. This time will be 11:04 on Assisted and Standard difficulty and 7:00 on Hardcore and Professional.

To the right of the door that the cutscene played at is another grandfather clock that you can enter this time into to get back down into the library. Avoid the Armaduras and make your way back to the first clock and enter the time 11:04 into it to open a secret passage that leads underground into the Mausoleum.

