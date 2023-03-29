After reuniting and surviving the dog-infested hedge maze, Leon and Ashley find themselves in the Grand Hall of Salazar’s Castle. The majority of Chapter 9 revolves around a Headless Statue found in the hall that has sealed the path forward shut. In order to solve the Headless Statue Puzzle, players will need to find the three heads that make up the chimera and return them to their rightful place. This guide will tell players the solution to the Headless Statue Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Headless Statue Puzzle Solution In Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Statue is found at the top of the first set of stairs found at the end of the hallway that you enter after the hedge maze. You need to find The Serpent Head, Goat Head, and Lion Head and return all three Key Items to this statue. You can get these items in any order that you want with each one providing a different challenge to overcome in order to claim the item for the Headless Statue Puzzle.

Serpent Head

From the Headless Statue, go through the door directly to its left to make your way to the Dining Hall, where you will find the Serpent Head in a cage that requires you to solve another puzzle in order to open. Leon and Ashley will need to ring two bells back to back to open the cage. To find out which bells you need to press to open the cage in the Dining Room, you need to head to the far side of the room opposite from where you entered to find two portraits. The portraits display a nobleman and noblewoman sitting at the tables behind you. You must look at the objects in front of them and match them to the items on the table to find which of the two seats have the bells that you must press to open the cage and retrieve the Serpent Head.

For reference, go back to the entrance of the room, stand on the circular carpet, and face the portraits. I will be using this position to refer to which seats you need to sit in. For example, the closest seat to Leon when standing on the carpet on the left side of the table I would call the first left seat while the first seat on the left of the far table I would call the third seat on the left. With that reference established, You will need to walk up to the second seat on the right and order Ashley to sit there. Now, walk over to the fourth seat on the right and have Leon sit there. The two of them will ring the bells next to them and that will open the cage.

Goat Head

Once you return to the Headless Statue, turn around from the statue to find to staircases to the left and right. Facing away from the statue, go up the left stairs and go through the door to make your way to the Gallery. This area will have a long bridge leading to the golden Goat Head needed for the puzzle. As you attempt to make your way across it, however, a Zealot will pull a lever overlooking the bridge and lower it down to the Gallery below where many enemies will attack you. Your goal is to get to the opposite side of the Gallery and climb a ladder up to where you find the lever and raise the bridge back up. Try and get to the lever as quickly as possible as enemies will continuously spawn until the lever is pulled and a staff-wielding Zealot will attempt to trigger Plagas transformations in nearby enemies. Deal with that Zealot and pull the lever to raise the bridge and end the assault.

There is a way to skip the battle on the ground floor, however. When making your way across the bridge, before the cutscene plays, send an explosive to the lever to blow up the Zealot that brings the bridge down. This can be a Bolt Launcher explosive or a grenade, just wait for the explosion to go off and then quickly get across the bridge. Whether you do this strategy or just battle it out against the enemies below, you will be able to get the Goat Head from the end of the bridge to continue this puzzle.

Lion Head

Returning to the statue, head up the right staircase and through the door to find the Armory. The golden Lion Head seems simple enough to grab as all you need to do is jump down and pick it up. Once you retrieve the head, the suits of armor being controlled by Las Plagas will awaken and attack you, introducing you to the Armadura enemies. Defeat all the Armaduras in the room and help Ashley down from the upper floor to open the gate and return to the Grand Hall with the Lion Head.

With all three heads now acquired, simply make your way back to the Headless Statue and place them onto it. There is no puzzle to decide where they go, simply select all three heads and put them on the statue to complete the Headless Statue Puzzle and to progress further into Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks for Resident Evil 4 Remake.

