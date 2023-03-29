The bulk of Chapter 9 of Resident Evil 4 Remake revolves around a certain Headless Statue found in the Grand Hall of Salazar’s Castle. In order to progress, Leon must find the three heads of the chimera and return them to the statue to open a nearby door. One of these heads, the gold Serpent Head is found in the Dining Hall, an area that has its own puzzle for players to solve. When you enter the dining hall you will see the gold Serpent Head that you need for the Headless Statue locked in a cage. In order to open it you must press two specific bells among the many that are lining the two dining tables in the room. This guide will tell players the solution to the Dining Hall Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Dining Hall Puzzle Solution In Resident Evil 4 Remake

To find out which bells you need to press to open the cage in the Dining Room, you need to head to the far side of the room opposite from where you entered to find two portraits. The portraits display a nobleman and noblewoman sitting at the tables behind you. You must look at the objects in front of them and match them to the items on the table to find which of the two seats have the bells that you must press to open the cage and retrieve the Serpent Head.

For reference, go back to the entrance of the room, stand on the circular carpet, and face the portraits. I will be using this position to refer to which seats you need to sit in. For example, the closest seat to Leon when standing on the carpet on the left side of the table I would call the first left seat while the first seat on the left of the far table I would call the third seat on the left. With that reference established, You will need to walk up to the second seat on the right and order Ashley to sit there. Now, walk over to the fourth seat on the right and have Leon sit there. The two of them will ring the bells next to them and that will open the cage. You can now collect the golden Serpent Head and continue through the Headless Statue puzzle and the rest of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

