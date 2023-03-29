A New Xbox Controller Could Store Custom Loadouts According To Patent Discovery

Plenty of patents get submitted, and it’s important to know that these patents don’t mean anything is actually in the works. Several patents go without seeing anything fruition in the marketplace. But these patents do offer a slight peak of what companies are looking into. One of the latest patents discovered by Microsoft shows that they have some ideas for a new Xbox controller. In fact, this new patent could make things far easier to switch loadouts on the fly if you personally like to set up different control schemes for your video games.

The patent discovery comes from Gamerant, and it offers a look into an Xbox controller where there is a focus on display within the face of the controller. Much like the touchpad location of the DualSense, the Xbox controller would have an LCD panel that would offer a few vital pieces of information for players. For instance, the design would showcase the profile the Xbox is currently connected to, along with the battery life of your controller. But outside of that, there will be a few settings that players could select. Included are a loadout page, tweaks to your audio, performance details, a home button, and even a social media tab.

Controllers have often been revised, and the Xbox controller we have today has seen its share of revisions since the original Xbox console platform. But outside of that, we also have a premium Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, which further gives players customization options. So this could very well be another controller offered into the marketplace outside of the standard Xbox controller that comes bundled in with the various Xbox Series X/S console bundles.

Again this is just a patent, and it doesn’t mean we’ll see this controller come to fruition. But it does look like there is perhaps an incentive to bring out a more advanced controller for the Xbox Series X/S consoles. It would also be interesting to see if any new additions are made to the controller that could further compete against the DualSense, which comes with unique features like adaptive triggers that provide a bit more resistance. However, for now, we’ll just have to wait and see what Microsoft wants to deliver if they do opt to bring another controller revision into the marketplace.