Tchia: How to Get Gold Trophies in Shooting Range Challenges

There is a lot of optional side content in Tchia for players to immerse themselves in. While collecting cosmetics and other collectibles scattered across the game’s New Caledonian-inspired islands is plenty of fun, the game’s challenges offer plenty of additional fun to be had by trying to beat your old high scores and earn gold trophies to be used in Tchia‘s claw machines.

There are three challenge types in total: diving board challenges, race challenges, and shooting range challenges, the latter of which can be difficult if you aren’t accustomed to third-person shooting mechanics. To earn gold trophies in the shooting challenges, you’ll need to earn a high score which, while may come naturally to shooter veterans, can be earned with ease if you know what to be shooting at.

Here’s everything you need to know about earning gold trophies in shooting range challenges in Tchia.

Shooting Range Explained

The shooting range itself is pretty straightforward. All players need to do to earn trophies is shoot the targets at the range and start racking up enough points to meet the threshold for each trophy level. That’s definitely easier said than done since each shooting range has different thresholds for its trophies. In order to perform best at the challenges, use the section below to learn which colored targets to prioritize.

Shooting Range Target Values

Each target at the shooting range has a unique value. While you’re going to want to prioritize hitting the higher-valued targets over the lower-valued ones, make sure that you’re shooting as much often as possible which means it’s a good idea to use the lower-value targets as transition targets as you get ready to line up higher-valued shots.

Red Target: 5 points

Green Target: 10 points

Blue Target: 10 points

Gold Target (small): 15 points

Green and Gold Target (small): 25 points

Blue and Gold Target (small): 25 points

Various cans, jugs, and bottles: 5 to 15 points