Tchia: Claw Machine Explained | Cosmetics Guide

There are a lot of secrets to be found scattered across the New Caledonian-inspired archipelago setting of Tchia. While a lot of the secrets come in the form of collectibles, one of the main rewards that players will get from exploring is cosmetic items. Cosmetics don’t impact the game at all, but instead are a fun way for players to express themselves through Tchia’s wardrobe and learn a little bit about traditional New Caledonian garb.

If you’re looking to unlock all of the cosmetics in the game, you’ll need to make a few stops at the two claw machines that award fun cosmetic costumes. While it might seem relatively simple on the surface, there is a little bit of explanation required for getting the most out of the machine.

Here’s everything you need to know about the claw machine in Tchia and how to use it to get some of the best cosmetics in the game.

Claw Machine Locations

There are two claw machines in Tchia: one on the north island, Ija Noj, and one on the south island, Madra Noj. The one on Ija Noj can be found in the town Tingeting on the northeast coast of the island. The one on Madra Noj is found in Aemoon, the large modern city on the north coast of the island. They both have different rewards, so if you’re looking to get all of the cosmetics in the game, you’ll need to spend some time at each.

How to Use the Claw Machine

In order to actually use the claw machine, you’ll need to have some challenge trophies on-hand. Luckily, it doesn’t matter which kind of trophies you have since the bronze, silver, and gold varients all net you three attempts. In order to power the machine, drop a trophy into the hole on its right side. Once it’s lit up, interact with the giant glowing button on the left side with the square button.

To position the claw, hit the X button to make it start moving to the left. Hitting X again will stop it and then hitting X once more will make it move away from you. Once it’s positioned over the cosmetic you want to grab, hit X one final time and the claw will drop and grab whatever is underneath it. To see the best results, use the red targeting reticle that’s underneath the claw to line up with the item you want to grab.

Take note that there are two types of items in the claw machine: cosmetics and trophies. If you manage to get a cosmetic, it’ll unlock and show up in the customization menu at a campfire. If you get a trophy, a gold challenge trophy will drop out of the hole on the left that can be used for more attempts at the machine. While not worth a whole lot outside of being used for the claw machine, the trophies can be helpful if you’ve run out of attempts and want to get three more.