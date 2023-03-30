Tchia: How to Get Gold Trophies in Diving Challenges

There are a lot of side activities for players to do in Tchia. From collecting the vast swath of collectibles available to carving totems for totem shrine doors, there’s a lot that can be focused on outside of the game’s main quest. One of the bigger side activities in Tchia are the challenges that are scattered across the game’s New Caledonian-inspired island setting. There are three types of challenges: shooting, racing, and diving.

While players will get ample practice shooting and racing during their time with the main game, diving is something of a mystery as it goes largely unexplained. The tutorial that’s provided at diving challenges is also a little underwhelming, so here’s everything you need to know about diving in Tchia and how to get gold trophies when doing the challenges.

More Tchia guides:

| How to Get a Chicken Egg | How to Get Pearls for the Coutume with Hunahni’s Chief | How to Increase Stamina | How to Unlock Face Paint | How to Increase and Refill Soul Meter | How to Find a Red Crab for Gaby | All Treasure Chest Locations | How to Unlock Photo Mode | How to Fast Travel | Pirate Outfit Location | Crab Outfit Location | How to Get Clam Pearls | How to Get Braided Trinkets |

Diving Explained

As mentioned above, diving in Tchia goes largely unexplained so when players are tasked with doing it and get a high score for it, many are left scratching their heads. In order to complete a diving challenge, find one of the five challenges scattered across the islands. Jump off the diving board and then pull the right trigger to pull up your list of diving moves.

Select a diving move with the right stick and Tchia will start to rotate in that direction. You’ll get points for how many tricks you can pull off while in the air as well as for your entry into the water. A perfect dive or a perfect entrance (landing directly on your head or your feet respectively) will net you some nice bonus points at the end, but landing any other way will dock you 50 points and essentially ruin your chances of getting a gold trophy.

Once you get the hang of stringing multiple rotations together, you should have no issue scoring big and earning gold trophies as long as you manage to stick the landing. Take note: if your inventory is full when you complete a dive, the trophy will spawn in the water near where you landed. Make sure not to leave the area without grabbing your hard-earned trophy reward.