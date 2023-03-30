The Super Mario Bros Movie Has A Post-Credits Sequence

Inevitably, when you have a movie or TV show that could be successful and has the potential for expansion, people behind the scenes are going to wonder how far they can take things. Look no further than the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the soon-to-be late Arrowverse for examples of that. Or, if you want to look at the video game space, look at how the recent live-action movies starring Sonic The Hedgehog have not only gotten sequels, but a spinoff is coming starring Knuckles. Fast forward to now, and the Super Mario Bros Movie is coming out next week, and its stars have made it clear that they’re up for doing more, and they even tease what could happen next.

The tease came from Chris Pratt, who will voice Mario in the film, whether fans like it or not, and he said there would be a post-credits scene at the movie’s end.

“At the end of the film, there’s a post-credit sequence that gives you a taste of what the sequel could be about. And that gets me very, very excited,” Pratt noted in an interview with CBR.

While some may feel it’s “a bit early” for sequel talk, early projections indicate that the movie is on pace for a big opening. Some even say that the film could do almost $100 million domestically in its first weekend, making it the largest video game opening ever.

So, if we were to get a sequel or spinoff films, what would they be? One of the easiest answers would be Luigi’s Mansion. The popular trilogy starring Luigi was kind of hinted at during a trailer for the movie, and fans would love to see Luigi get the spotlight in a film about him.

Another easy answer is Donkey Kong Country. The great ape has plenty of characters and lore that could be dug into, especially since multiple family members have been spotted in the trailers for the movie with Mario. So it’s not too out of range to think it could happen.

Will it happen? That’s another story. It would depend on the success of the Super Mario Bros Movie when it arrives on April 5th and whether Nintendo feels comfortable doing another project like this. The film wasn’t easy to make, and it’s been in the works for quite some time.

But if it does happen, it would prove that Nintendo made the right gamble, given their beloved IP to the team at Illumination.