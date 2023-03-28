Seth Rogen Happily Admits He Used His Regular Voice For The Super Mario Bros Movie

The upcoming Super Mario Bros Movie has many fans excited, but there is also some worry amongst some potential viewers. Visually and Easter Egg-wise, the movie looks incredible. The directors clearly put in the time and effort to make this movie shine and feel like we’re seeing the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond in an accurate and fresh way. However, when it comes to the voice talent for the cast, there have been some legitimate concerns about what’s going on. While Jack Black and Keegan Michael Key are giving their all and are trying to “fit the part,” others are not.

We all know about the discourse about Chris Pratt being Mario and how he’s not trying to do much outside his regular voice. Yes, you do hear the “Italian Accent” come around at points in certain trailers, but it’s not the same, and fans know it. But ironically, Seth Rogen appears to be even worse on that metric.

Rogen chatted with ComicBook.com about his voicing of Donkey Kong, and he made it known that he signed onto the role with the clear intention of doing nothing outside his normal voice:

“I was very clear, I don’t do voices. And if you want me to be in this movie, it’s gonna sound like me and that’s it,” Rogen noted. “And that was the beginning and end of that conversation. I was like, ‘If you want Donkey Kong to sound a lot like me, I’m your guy.’ But it did seem to work, you know, I think in the film and in the game I think all you really know about Donkey Kong is that he throws barrels and he does not like Mario very much.”

We’re sure many of you won’t be happy with that last statement because we know quite a bit about Donkey Kong, even though he doesn’t talk in the games he’s in. Also, DK and Mario don’t have a feud, as a different Kong feuded with Mario in the legendary arcade game. But that’s another topic entirely.

Some might be up in arms about this statement because there are plenty of voice actors who would’ve tried to do something unique or special to bring out the “spirit of Donkey Kong.” But that’s not the case here, and when you add that to Pratt’s not-so-Mario-sounding voice, you have to wonder if the Super Mario Bros Movie might succeed or fail based on its voice acting.