Super Mario Bros Movie Gets Final Trailer

Whether you’re ready for it or not, the Super Mario Bros Movie is coming in a few weeks. The movie has been in the works for years, and many are curious how it will turn out. Nintendo is definitely one who wants this movie to work out for the simple reason that if it does, it’ll give them the confidence they need to attempt this kind of project with some of their other IPs. To celebrate the movie alongside Mario Day, Shigeru Miyamoto held a special Nintendo Direct with the cast and crew of the film. Amidst all their chatter was the final trailer for the movie.

Unsurprisingly, the trailer showed off the characters in action and had some interesting surprises. One of the biggest ones is that we met a Luma within the world for the first time, and it’s a bit, well, depressing. You’ll see what we mean when you watch.

We also get more of a grasp on the plot as Bowser is getting ready to attack the Mushroom Kingdom, and he’s kidnapped Luigi to boot. However, Princess Peach is trying to prepare her kingdom for battle, and Mario is willing to help so that he can get his brother back.

What follows is a visual overload of scenes that feature familiar and fresh things, including Donkey Kong getting to use a fire flower and an action scene taking place on the infamous Rainbow Road. You can check out the full trailer below:

During the Direct, the directors of the film talked about what it was like to make the film and add their flair to things while staying true to the world they’re involved in. For example, when it came to the Mario Karts they made, they worked with Nintendo and car designers to develop clever models that would feel right in the world yet still have the style and power of the racing games.

They also talked about why there’s an action sequence on Rainbow Road and how they wanted to show the difficulty of the course within the movie itself.

There’s still some discourse in the fanbase about how the movie will play out and whether the team made the right choice by casting Chris Pratt as Mario. The team has defended it repeatedly, but that doesn’t mean their reasoning has been sound.

Gamers have been “spoiled” recently as they’ve had several good/great video game adaptations. We’ll see on April 5th if the Super Mario Bros Movie can be added to that list.