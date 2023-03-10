Bethesda Made Decision To Delay Starfield Again

In the video game space, gamers usually have two minds regarding the releases of the biggest titles. The first mindset is that they want the game “as soon as possible” so that they can enjoy it. The second mindset is that they want the game to be “as good as possible” so they don’t have to worry about bugs and glitches. If the first mindset needs to be broken to maintain the second, then that’s fine. More times than not, anyway. That brings us to Starfield, which recently announced its release date would be much later than expected.

The title has moved its release date multiple times, from 2022 to 2023. But many suspected the game could release in the Spring of this year based on things Bethesda and Microsoft were teasing. However, with its latest trailer, they revealed the title would come out on September 6th. That’s well into the fall of this year, and many wonder why things keep getting pushed back.

According to one of the podcasts of VGC, the answer is Bethesda. According to them, Microsoft doesn’t want a situation where the game is released prematurely, much like several AAA games have been in recent memory. So they gave Bethesda the green light to release the game when they felt it was done:

“The date was always in flux, was always on Bethesda and Todd Howard to come to Xbox and say “right let’s do this” because Xbox is acutely aware they cannot Cyberpunk this,” said host Jordan Middler.

Indeed, the backlash for CD Projekt Red’s title might have washed over thanks to several updates and a Netflix anime, but that took years to get done. Bethesda has been hyping up Starfield for years now, and the last thing they need is to release a half-finished game so they can say, “It’s out now!”

Some rumors state the delay is proof that something is going on within the title that needs to be fixed before release. That is possible. Others think it’s proof the game is in “rough shape” and needs the extra time to smooth everything out. That is also possible.

Despite what some people think, delaying games is only bad because it means you won’t play the title soon. If the delay helps improve the game, you should be all for it. We know that Bethesda rarely misses with their games, so let’s give them the benefit of the doubt here.