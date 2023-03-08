Starfield Release Date Announcement Trailer Unveiled

Starfield has been one of the more anticipated RPGs hitting the marketplace this year. We’ve been waiting on just when we could get our hands on the title since the game was delayed last year. But those of you who have been waiting for the official release date to be unveiled can now mark down your calendars. A new release date trailer has surfaced online today from the Bethesda team. It looks like we can finally expect Starfield to make its way out into the marketplace on September 6, 2023.

Unfortunately, the trailer is a bit brief, and we don’t have too much gameplay footage on just what exactly we can expect that wasn’t already unveiled. But at the very least, we know we can expect the game to launch early in September of this year. The small teaser showing the game off and its release date is followed by Bethesda’s Todd Howard, who goes on to say just when we can expect a new deep dive into the video game. Those who are eager for more information will find the Starfield Direct showcase worthwhile. This stream will be taking place on June 11, 2023.

With more information to unveil about the game, we can expect plenty of the hallmarks that Bethesda is known for when it comes to its open-world RPG titles. But we’re certainly interested in seeing just how this game will differ compared to their previous video game releases. Although, it means that we have to endure a few months of waiting before we get the new breakdown of what Starfield will hold for players. At any rate, we know that this game is set around the year 2310, which is twenty years after a great Colony War. With factions still having unrest about the events that transpired, players are stepping into the role of a member in the Constellation, an organization for space explorers.

We know that when Starfield launches into the marketplace on September 6, 2023, the game will be available for Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. Meanwhile, being that this is a studio owned by Microsoft, we’ll see the game also launched onto the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. So you might not have to purchase the game separately if you’re already a subscriber to the service.